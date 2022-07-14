Sri Lanka: 2 Security Officers Injured In Clashes, Curfew Imposed Again In Colombo

On July 14, at least two security officers were hurt in new clashes between the army and anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka, according to local media reports. Daily Mirror reported that a police officer and a soldier were among those hurt in last night's protest at the Polduwa crossroads. Protesters battled with the Army last night after attempting to breach the barriers at the Polduwa crossroads.

Four protesters demonstrating against the Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government in Sri Lanka were hospitalised early on July 13 after being injured during a scuffle in Galle Face Green Park. The injured, who lived in Colombo and Wellampitiya, were aged 17 to 20, according to reports by the Daily Mirror.

Protesters on the island country have been gathering at Galle Face, near the secretariat, and the protest site dubbed "Gota Go Gama Village" has rapidly expanded. Earlier on July 12, at least ten people were hurt and later hospitalised when a fight broke out at Temple Trees in Colombo.

Curfew imposed in Colombo

The Sri Lankan government has again imposed a curfew in the Colombo region from 12 p.m. on July 14 to 5 a.m. on July 15, according to the local news outlet Daily Mirror. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is still waiting for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation letter, despite his assurance to the Speaker that he will send it.

President Rajapaksa left for the Maldives on July 13, but the Speaker claimed that the President called him yesterday evening and pledged to send his resignation the next day (July 14). Rajapaksa, who is now in Male with his wife, will go to Saudi Arabia through Singapore, according to the Associated Press. However, the Sri Lankan Parliament is set to appoint a new full-time president soon.

Sri Lanka crisis

Rajapaksa's departure comes after months of intense protests against rising costs, a lack of food, and a lack of fuel. The country's foreign exchange reserves are nearly gone, and it has already fallen behind on interest payments on its debt. The cost of basic commodities has risen dramatically and inflation has topped 50%.

In addition, there have been several power disruptions. Due to medicine scarcity, the healthcare system is on the edge of collapsing. According to officials, there isn't enough fuel in the country to sustain key services like buses, trains, and medical vehicles, and there isn't enough foreign currency to import more.

Image: AP