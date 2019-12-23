Sri Lanka: 3 Killed, 64000 Affected By Heavy Rains And Landslides

At least 3 people were killed in the latest spell of rain that lashed over the weekend in Sri Lanka. Around 64,000 people were affected by the untimely rain with strong winds in the island nation. The Disaster Management Center on Monday confirmed that over 17,000 people were evacuated while over 1500 homes were damaged. All the affected people were moved to safe locations until further notice.

Sri Lanka rains

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday visited Polonnaruwa and Anuradhapura, the two most affected places by floods and landslides in the Central Province. The President was there to review the welfare program and also inspected the flood relief measures. The President urged the relevant authorities to continue providing assistance to the victims.

According to the Defence Ministry, armed forces have been deployed to take part in search and rescue missions and also provide immediate aids in several districts across the country. The Navy has also deployed 25 rescue teams who were patrolling the flood-affected areas in the island nation. Further rains in Sri Lanka are predicted by the Meteorology Department, who said that the country's North Central Province, as well as the eastern and southern districts, could also expect heavy showers.

The Meteorology Department urged the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. The Department also said that the showery conditions over the island are likely to temporarily reduce to some extent from December 25. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

Sri Lanka Meteorology Department in its advisory said, "Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern province and Trincomalee district. Several spells of showers will occur in the Uva and North-Central provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Hambanthota districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m."