Sri Lanka: 8 inmates killed, 37 injured while trying to escape Mahara Jail

At least eight inmates at a Sri Lankan prison were killed and 37 others injured after a riot broke out on November 29. A conflict between police officials and inmates erupted when some of the detainees tried to “force open” a door and escape prompting officials to use force. Speaking to PTI, police spokesperson Ajith Rohana stressed that inmates at Mahara prison, which is located 15 kilometres north of capital Colombo, started creating “unrest” prompting the police to step in.

“The incident was started by a set of remand prisoners when they tried to force open a door and escape following which the authorities had to use force,” Rohana told PTI.

The incident comes as pandemic-related unrest has surged in the island nation’s overcrowded prisons. Earlier this month, dozens of detainees staged protests against the authorities demanding proper hygiene as COVID-19 cases surged in jails. As per John Hopkins University, the island Nation has reported a total of 22,988 cases and 109 deaths.

Read: Sri Lanka To Impose Lockdown In Colombo, Gampaha Amid COVID-19 Cluster Outbreaks

Read: India,Sri Lanka And Maldives Agree To Bolster Maritime Security Cooperation

Meanwhile, Rohana said that the inmates at Mahara Jail set the kitchen and record room on fire and even attempted to take the prison officials hostage. In the counteract, at least 37 jail officials were injured and all were transferred to the nearby Ragama hospital. As per Rohana, the main demand of the prisoners is their transfer to other jail as Mahara prison saw COVID-19 cases surge past 175 in recent days.

Read: 4th NSA-level Meeting Held Between India, Sri Lanka And Maldives; Ajit Doval Attends

Revise burial process

This comes as the UN expressed concern over the Sri Lankan government’s COVID-19 victim burial policy and expressed hope that the country “will revisit its policy”. In a letter, UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka Hanaa Singer told Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa that prohibition of burials of COVID-19 victims was backed by no scientific evidence, and as per WHO’s updated interim guidance on 4 September 2020, cremation should be “a matter of cultural choice”. “The common assumption that people who died of a communicable disease should be cremated to prevent spread is not supported,” read the content of an official letter, cited by Sri Lanka’s local daily Sri Lanka Mirror.

Read: India,Sri Lanka And Maldives Agree To Bolster Maritime Security Cooperation