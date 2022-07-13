As thousands of protesters continue to stage demonstrations at Galle Face Green in Sri Lanka's Colombo over the economic crisis and against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Government, a Sri Lankan Air Force Helicopter was seen flying low over the protesters.

In the visuals, an Air Force helicopter flew past the protesters at Galle Face while flying low over them. Notably, after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on July 13, demonstrations have increased in the island country. On July 13, violent protests broke out on the streets of Colombo amid the deepening economic crisis in the country.

The protesters were seen raising slogans and marching towards the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's office as protest flares again on the roads of Colombo. Heavy military forces have been deployed at PM's residence amid protests. The security forces are also conducting air patrol over PM's residence as protesters storm the premises.

The sound of gunshots fired in the air was also reported to be heard as protesters gathered outside Sri Lankan PM's residence. In addition to that, tear gas shells were also hurled at the protesters to move them away from the PM's residence.

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as acting President

Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe reportedly took oath as the acting President on Wednesday. The development comes after incumbent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa escaped to the Maldives on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, Republic Media Network has learnt that people in the country are calling it an "illegal transition of power". However, western diplomats in the island nation have urged people to maintain peace in the country.

According to local media reports, Wickremesinghe will be the acting President until July 20, when the Parliament is slated to elect a new President in the country. Earlier on July 11, several parliamentarians urged Wickremesinghe to take over the Presidency and not leave the crisis mid-way, as talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are on. On July 9, Wickremesinghe resigned as the country's PM to make way for an all-party government to take over.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees Sri Lanka

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country with his wife and 2 bodyguards on July 13, were subjected to full approval by the Ministry of Defense for immigration, customs and other laws to fly to the Maldives, confirmed Sri Lankan Air Force Media Director. The country's air force facilitated the transportation of Rajapaksa to the Maldives according to the constitution and power vested upon the President.

"Sri Lankan President, the first lady along with 2 bodyguards were subjected to full approval by Ministry of Defense for immigration, customs & other laws to fly to the Maldives. Air Force aircraft was provided to them in the early morning of July 13," a statement by the Sri Lankan Air Force Media Director read.