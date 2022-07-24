Sri Lanka Air Force Service Member Stirs Controversy As He Quits: 'Not Air Force's Slave'

A Sri Lankan Air Force personnel on Sunday, July 23, abandoned the service, alleging that he "did not want to be a slave to country's armed forces." Identified as Asanka Srimal, the Sri Lanka Air Force serviceman took to his social media platform to express angst the nation's miliatry announcing that he was quitting the service. "I did not want to be a slave to Sri Lanka Air Force," he declared, without elaborating the details of what triggered this decision. His announcement has now stirred the controversy among the Air Force of Sri Lanka.

SLAF Spokesman Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe, in his response to the defiant Air Force personnel said that he left the Air Force on July 21, 2022 as he had got terminated during the initial eight-years of his engagement, Daily Mirror confirmed. "An Air Force member is generally entitled to serve up to 22 years in service at his or her own discretion. Nevertheless, required provisions are vested to Air Force to decide the extension of service is approved after the termination of initial engagement, based on the conduct of the particular service member concern," the SLAF told the paper.

Srimal is also allegedly an accused in a financial fraud case while he served at the SLAF Air Force Station Katukurunda.And therefore the forces now say, that it would be "impossible" to authorize extension to his service due to what they describe "disgraceful conduct." Sri Lanka Air Force Group Captain Wijesinghe said that the personnel was expressing "frustration and dissatisfaction" in the service after he was held accountable for the charges, and that could be the trigger behind his resignation and angst on social media.

Wijesinghe also fired warnings to other Air Force members regarding their public conduct. He "called out with effect from July 22, 2022 all the members of the Armed Forces for the maintenance of public order," sources told the Sri Lankan press. Country's President Ranil Wickremesinghe had also separately issued an order mandating the members of the Armed Forces to uphold dignity of the military at all times.

Sri Lanka Air Force has also recently riled up controversy over housing the embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country in midst of the tattered economy and financial instability. It was speculated that the fleeing president found residence at chief Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana's home, a claim he rejected labelling a "propaganda" to "tarnish Air Force's image." A spokesman of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) also clarified that the footage released by Ajith Dharmapala, a former police officer, was inauthentic. "There is no truth behind the reports and it was propaganda to tarnish the image of the SLAF and its chief," he had said.