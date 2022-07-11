Sri Lanka: Amid Crisis, President Rajapaksa Informs PM He Will Resign As Announced Earlier

As the tumultuous political turmoil unfolds amid the crippling economic downturn, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday officially notified Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign from the post of President on July 13 "as previously planned." This comes after Rajapaksa on Saturday agreed to step down after facing severe backlash from the citizens for his incapacity to resolve the deepening financial meltdown in the island nation. Three-month of demonstrations turned violent on Saturday after protestors stormed the Presidential residence and decided to remain in until Rajapaksa announced his resignation.

Meanwhile, the agitated demonstrators also set ablaze the private residence of PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over the seat after aggressive protestors forced Gotabaya's brother Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign in May. Following the nationwide discontent with the Rajapaksa clan, the Sri Lankan opposition factions met on Sunday to reach a consensus on installing a new government after both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe offered to quit. In the wake of the dramatic protests, Wickremesinghe said Saturday he would leave office once a new government is in place. Shortly after, the speaker of Parliament said Rajapaksa would step down Wednesday.

President Rajapaksa agrees to resign on July 13

Noting the worrisome developments, the speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would step down Wednesday, July 13. In a televised address on Saturday late at night, he informed Rajapaksa that parliamentary leaders had met and decided to remove him from the post heeding the calls of protestors. Following the call, the President agreed to step down on Wednesday, however, would remain in the chair until he is replaced.

"He asked me to inform the country that he will prepare his resignation on Wednesday the 13th because there is a need to hand over power peacefully," Abeywardena said.

Sri Lanka CDS denies deployment of army at Galle Face

Amid the turbulent political situation in Sri Lanka, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Shavendra Silva on Sunday refuted media reports claiming a large battalion marched towards the Galle Face protest site to quell agitation. "There is no such attempt to attack or disturb 'the Aragala Bhumiya' as false circulating on social media now," the Sri Lankan MoD spokesperson said, Colombo Page reported.

Calling the videos "fabricated," Sri Lankan Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka also assured protesters of no troops deployment to quell the agitation against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. "Do not panic, continue your struggle peacefully and non-violently," Fonseka said, according to local media reports.

(Image: AP)