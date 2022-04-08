Sri Lanka: Amid Raging Protests Over Economic Crisis, US, UK & Aus Issue Travel Advisory

Amid the unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka and raging protests, demanding the ouster of incumbent Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, several nations issued travel warnings for the island nation. Along with the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia have issued travel warnings to their residents to reconsider visiting the country, reported Colombo Gazette.

Amid an economic depression in Sri Lanka, the US urged its citizens to curb their travel plans as the country is witnessing shortages of fuel and cooking gas as well a dearth of medicines and essentials and even food resources and items. In addition, Australia has warned against public demonstrations that are carried out throughout Sri Lanka and predicted that a Public Emergency can be declared, and curfews imposed with limited notice.

Australia issues travel advisory for citizens visiting Sri Lanka

"Avoid demonstrations and events that draw large groups. Carry relevant travel and identification documents with you at all times. Follow the advice of local authorities and monitor the media for updates. You may experience disruption to fuel supply and planned lengthy power outages. Import delays may impact your ability to access some medicines and food items," Australian authorities stated in a press release.

UK's travel advisory for Sri Lanka- 'Further protests likely to take place'

The United Kingdom has said that Sri Lanka's economic crisis is deteriorating due to shortages of basic resources fuel and food, and necessities because of a shortage of hard currency to pay for imports, as per Colombo Gazette.

"There may be long queues at grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies. Local authorities may impose the rationing of electricity, resulting in power outages. There have been a number of protests since March 31, 2022. There are reports that further protests are likely to take place across the island. The Government of Sri Lanka may impose local restrictions at short notice. You should be vigilant and avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings and follow the advice of the local authorities," the UK Foreign Office stated.

Canada asks its citizens to monitor Sri Lankan media

On April 1, after Sri Lanka was declared under a state of emergency following massive protests in Colombo, Canadians were told to expect a heightened security presence in the country, and monitor local media to stay informed on the evolving situation. They were also asked to avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings were taking place and follow the instructions of local authorities, reported Colombo Gazette.

Canada noted that a state of emergency will give local authorities the power to make arrests without a warrant and that further protests are slated in the coming days. Also, a curfew may be imposed on short notice, particularly in Colombo.

US warns citizens against protests in Sri Lanka

“Reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to COVID-19 and fuel and medicine shortages. Exercise increased caution in Sri Lanka due to terrorism,” US State Department said in its latest travel advisory.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Sri Lanka due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country.

“Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers,” it said.

“There have recently been protests over the economic situation and queues at gas stations, grocery stores, and some pharmacies. Protests have occurred throughout the country and have mostly been peaceful. In some instances, police have used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters,” the US State Department further said.