Sri Lanka Appoints Controversial Buddhist Monk To Head 'One Country, One Law' Task-force

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa recently appointed a hardline Buddhist monk, known for his anti-Muslim stance, as the head of a 13-member task force for the establishment of the ‘One Country, One Law’ concept. It is to mention that the ‘One Country, One Law’ was an election slogan of Rajapaksa in 2019 when he was elected president with overwhelming support from the nation’s Buddhist electorate. Now, the Sri Lankan President appointed the task force through a special gazette for the establishment of the concept and commissioned Galagodaaththe Gnanasara, the hardline Buddhist monk, to lead it.

According to PTI, Gnanasara is a controversial figure in Sri Lanka. His Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) or the Forces of Buddhist Power, was implicated in the anti-Muslim riots in 2013. Now, the Buddhist monk has been entrusted with the job of preparing a draft for the implementation of the ‘One Country, One Law’ concept. It is worth noting that the newly formed task force has four Muslim scholars as well, but it has no representation for the minority Tamils.

The concept, meanwhile, was promoted by the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in a bid to win the support of the Sinhala majority as a counter to the rising extremism. Notably, the attempt to practice the Sharia Law in the nation was opposed by the nationalist groups, saying it promoted extremism. The campaign then gained added momentum after the Easter suicide attack in 2019 which left over 270 killed.

The attack was blamed on the extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ). According to reports, nine suicide bombers, belonging to NTJ, carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019. The blasts came right before the Buddhist-majority nation was about to mark a decade since ending a 37-year-long Tamil separatist war in May 2009.

Taskforce to submit the final report by Feb 2022

Now, as Rajapaksa appointed the task force and ordered them to prepare a draft for the implementation of ‘One Country, One Law, the members of the grouping will have to submit the final report by February 28, 2022. The task force would also have to submit monthly reports to the Sri Lankan President on its progress. It is worth mentioning that according to the country’s Article 168 (1) of the Constitution, all existing laws would be read subject to the new Constitution. However, Article 16 (1) provides that all existing laws shall be valid and operative notwithstanding any inconsistency with the chapter on fundamental rights.

