Sri Lanka: Army Chief Refutes Shoot-on-sight Orders To Quell Further Unrest

Sri Lankan Army chief General Shavendra Silva on Tuesday denied claims of ordering open fire at the general public as the anti-government protests in Sri Lanka took violent turn. General Silva stated that the armed forces will not resort to "disgraceful" acts no matter what the circumstances are, Colombo Gazette reported. His comments come against the allegations slapped by Frontline Socialist Party leader Duminda Nagamuwa, the Daily Mirror reported.

The clarification comes as reports late on Tuesday stated that General Silva "owed" his position as Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Start and Commander of Army to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who might use the military to bog down violent uprisings against the government. Meanwhile, a statement released by the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence (MoD) revealed that the Armed Forces were asked to open fire at "anyone" damaging public property or assaulting officials.

"The Ministry of Defence has ordered tri-forces to open fire at anyone looting public property or causing harm to others," a Sri Lankan Army spokesperson had said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

Anti-govt protests take violent turn in Sri Lanka

The developments come as civil unrest intensified in the country in the wake of burgeoning turmoil amid crippling economic crisis and unprecedented political downfall followed by the incumbent government's incapability to address the simmering domestic issues. Agitated demonstrators on Monday set outgoing Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's ancestral home in Hambantota on fire. Apart from that houses of at least 8 other ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Ministers were torched amid the growing discontent among the public.

Crisis in Sri Lanka

Noting public outrage, Mahinda Rajapaksa and members of his family have been moved to the Trincomalee Naval Airbase after protestors tried to breach his 'Temple Trees' residence twice overnight. Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa extended the nationwide curfew until May 11, which prevented citizens from mass gathering and taking the streets, railways, public parks etc. The demonstrations against the government, demanding the 'Rajapaksa clan' to step down, began in early April as commodity prices in the island nations spiked to unprecedented levels. The protests turned chaotic in the past few days, leading to sporadic clashes between pro and anti-government demonstrators and forces deployed to "restore" peace and stability. According to the latest reports, as many as 8 people have been killed in the clashes and over 217 have been injured.

(Image: AP)