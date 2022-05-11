Sri Lanka: Army Tanks Ply On Colombo Streets As Tensions Escalate Amid Economic Crisis

As the situation in Sri Lanka continues to intensify, the authorities have deployed troops and military vehicles in the streets to ensure public security.

This comes at a time when the crisis-hit country is undergoing nationwide protests over the government's failure to handle its worst economic crisis.

Army tanks ply on Colombo streets as situation worsens

A day ago, the Sri Lankan Defence Department had reportedly ordered the Army, the Air Force, and Navy personnel to open fire on anyone causing harm to others or on anyone looting public property. Notably, the authorities have also deployed Army Special Forces' Combat Riders on mobile patrol in Colombo and suburbs, the News First newspaper reported.

"Troops and military vehicles deployed to ensure public security—Army," it said.

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa appeals to stop "violence and acts of revenge"

On Wednesday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appealed to the clashing sides to stop "violence and acts of revenge" against their fellow citizens. He further asked citizens to stay united to overcome economic, social, and political challenges.

Amid unprecedented economic turmoil in the country and growing violence, Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from his post on Monday, hours after his loyalists broke into the clash with anti-government protesters, forcing the authorities to put in a nationwide curfew and deploy armed forces across the capital.

So far, eight people have died, and more than 200 have sustained injuries. The clashes between police and anti-government protestors continue to worsen in various parts of the country, and to control the situation, the authorities have currently imposed a nationwide curfew that will remain in effect till 12 May 2022.

Sri Lanka crisis

For the first time since its independence in 1948 from British rule, Sri Lanka is witnessing its worst economic crisis, leaving people outraged over the rapidly surging inflation. According to reports, the foreign currency reserves of Sri Lanka have run dry and people have been facing a crisis for essential items including food, medicine, and fuel for quite a long time.

Meanwhile, the government has urged emergency assistance and blamed the COVID pandemic for the economic crisis in the country, arguing that owing to the pandemic, Sri Lanka's tourist trade came down. However, experts believe that the economic mismanagement by the Sri Lankan administration is the major cause of the economic crisis.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: AP)