Sri Lanka Assured Of Support From China Amid Crisis; PM Rajapaksa Expresses Gratitude

In a major development, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday revealed that he had a "very productive" conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang. In a tweet, he shared that China is ready to provide urgently needed help as the island country faces an economic crisis, which has been termed the worst economic crisis since its independence from Britain in 1948.

Taking to Twitter, Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa further expressed gratitude for assuring support to his government to address some of the crucial needs affection people's livelihoods and well-being. He wrote, "Had a very productive conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. I reiterated #SriLanka’s gratitude to #China for the longstanding friendship and for assuring support to address some of the crucial needs affecting peoples’ livelihoods and well-being in these difficult times."

According to the Chinese news agency, Xinhua, Li told Rajapaksa that China empathises with the island country for the difficulties and challenges faced by the country. Xinhua quoted Li as saying that China is "ready to provide much-needed livelihood assistance for Sri Lanka within its capacity."

The crisis has resulted in massive protests across the country against the ruling Rajapaksa government. Sri Lanka's economy has been under pressure since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has witnessed a major fall in tourism activities, which was followed by a crash in the agriculture sector after the government's move to ban all chemical fertilizers in a bid to make the country's agricultural produce fully organic. On April 12, the Sri Lankan Finance Ministry also announced that the country would declare a default on its external debt of $51 billion, pending a bail-out from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Sri Lankan primary opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) had also threatened to file a no-confidence motion against President Rajapaksa's government, if he fails to take decisive efforts to pull the country out of its political and economic crisis.

As the government faces political and economic turmoil, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on April 18, also appointed 24 State Ministers to a new Cabinet. The new Cabinet Ministers were sworn in before the President at the President's House. Last week, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had also invited independent ministers of Parliament (MPs) to discuss the economic catastrophe.