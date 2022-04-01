Sri Lanka: At Least 10 Injured As Protests Turn Violent Outside President's Residence

Thousands of protestors on Thursday gathered outside the private residence of Sri Lankan President Gotbaya Rajapaksa to demonstrate against the government's inability to handle the worsening economic situation in the island nation. At least 10 people, including journalists, were injured after Sri Lankan police used tear gas and water cannons on the protesters as the demonstration turned violent. People waved placards, posters, demanding Rajapaksa's step down.

The out-of-hand situation triggered Sri Lanka police to impose a curfew in several suburban areas in the capital city of Colombo. Thousands descended outside President Rajapaksa's private residence at Mirihana on the Colombo outskirts and chanted slogans asking the state head to resign. The enraged mob also pelted stones at two army buses and set one of them on fire. One protestor was seriously injured as police forces shot tear gas canisters at protests stone pelting the buses.

[Protesters run to take cover as police use tear gas shells to disperse them during a protest outside Sri Lankan president’s private residence on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, March 31, 2022. IMAGE: AP]

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

The protests against the government escalated as Sri Lanka is suffering from the worst economic crisis in decades. The foreign debt of the island country increased to 88% of the country's GDP in 2019. At the onset of the pandemic, a complete shutdown of travel and tourism accelerated the crisis and by 2021, the foreign debt rose to 101% of the nation's GDP plunging the country into a crippling economic hardship.

The government estimated a loss of $14 billion in the last two years. Huge debt obligations have led Sri Lanka's foreign reserves to dwindle. Colombo has also been struggling to pay for imports thus leading to a severe shortage of basic supplies. The foreign exchange crunch has also led to skyrocketing prices of essential commodities like fuel, electricity and cooking gas in Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, shortage of hydroelectric and thermal power generators means the island country is now set to witness 12-hour long power cuts.

[Sri Lankan police officers carry an injured officer during a protest outside Sri Lankan president's private residence on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, April 1, 2022. IMAGE: AP]

Sri Lanka plunges into 12-hour power cuts as crisis worsens

As the economic crisis takes a steeper plunge, the Sri Lankan government on Thursday extended nationwide power cuts from 10 to 12 hours per day. Beginning on Friday, several areas in the island continent will witness power cuts due to the lack of adequate fuel to generate thermal power and water to generate hydropower, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) announced in a public statement, as quoted by Colombo Page. This comes after the commission earlier this week warned about 7 to 10 hours of brownout.

"Areas in the 20 power zones from A to S will experience power disruption of 12 hours on four occasions from 4 am to midnight subject to a maximum of fourth hours for each interruption," PUCSL announced.

Similarly, six zones of M, N, O, X, Y, and Z will experience power interruption of 5 hours and 30 minutes on two occasions between 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Separately, the power cut for the new CC area will last up to 3 hours beginning from 6 am.

Noting the developments, the Ceylon Electricity Board on March 30 said in a statement that they were "compelled to take demand management measures due to inadequate power generation, as a result, it fuel shortage and unavailability of generators."

Sri Lanka has been experiencing long blackouts since February due to reduced production in hydropower plants as well as diesel shortages that have hit operations of thermal power plants, as per PUCSL.

(Image: AP)