Sri Lanka Bans 'drunk Driving' Of Elephants In New Animal Protection Law

Under a broad new animal protection law, Sri Lanka will issue caged elephants with their own biometric identity cards and prohibit their riders from drinking on the job. Many wealthy Sri Lankans, notably Buddhist monks, keep elephants as pets to display their wealth, yet there are widespread reports of mistreatment and brutality.

The new law is aimed at protecting the well-being of the elephants

The new procedures are aimed at protecting the wellbeing of the elephants and include rigorous controls around working elephants as well as a daily two-and-a-half-hour wash for each animal. According to official records, there are roughly 200 farmed elephants in the South Asian country, with a wild population of about 7,500 elephants.

All owners will be required to ensure that animals in their care have new photo identification cards with a DNA stamp under the new rule. It also introduces a slew of new laws for elephants in the workplace. Baby elephants cannot be separated from their parents and cannot be exploited for labour, including cultural pageants. Working elephants for more than four hours per day is forbidden, as is working at night.

There are also new limitations in place for the tourism industry as no more than four people can ride an elephant at a time, and they must sit in a well-padded saddle. Their use in films is prohibited, with the exception of government projects under stringent veterinary supervision, as is permitting their riders to consume alcohol while on the job. In a gazette notification issued on Thursday, Wildlife Protection Minister Wimalaweera Dissanayaka stated that the people who own or have custody of such elephants will guarantee that the rider is not taking any liquor or any dangerous drug while hired. Every six months, owners must take their pets to the veterinarian for a checkup.

Breaking the law will land them to three years in prison

Breaking the new law will land them in prison for three years and also have the risk of their elephant being taken away from them. In Sri Lanka, capturing wild elephants is a crime punishable by death, however, trials are uncommon. More than 40 newborn elephants have allegedly been taken from national wildlife reserves over the previous 15 years, according to animal rights campaigners and elephant experts.

Image- Unsplash