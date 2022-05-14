Sri Lanka Bar Association Calls For Immediate Probe Of Violent Incidents Since May 9

Amid the ongoing civil unrest in the country, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has called for an immediate investigation of all incidences of violence that have occurred in the country since May 9 and to deal with the culprits as per the law of the land. The BASL also stated that these acts of violence should be investigated without delay, and the perpetrators of the violence should be identified and arrested as soon as possible, News First reported.

The BASL stated it has been notified that in many cases, proof of criminals and those who help and abet them are available on social media, as well as in CCTV footage. The association called for prompt and impartial investigations into these instances, stressing that doing so would help to restore public order, build trust in law enforcement, and establish the rule of law in the country. In a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IG), the BASL claimed that several of its members too have suffered serious losses through the destruction and looting of their properties- both residential and business.

'It's necessary for police to immediately investigate incidents of violence': BASL

"The President of the BASL has already communicated to you details of the members so affected. It is necessary for the police to immediately investigate the incidents of violence that occurred in the country since May 9 which have gravely impacted the life of the community," the letter read. Meanwhile, a complaint has also been lodged at a Sri Lankan court seeking the arrest of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and six others for alleged criminal intimidation as well as aiding and abetting attacks on peaceful anti-government protesters near Temple Trees and Galle Face. According to reports, the complaint was lodged before the Colombo Magistrate's Court by a lawyer urging the court to direct the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to arrest them.

BASL calls on PM Wickremesinghe to reach consensus among political parties

It should be mentioned here that BASL's Executive Committee also stated that newly-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should demonstrate his ability to reach a consensus among the political parties in Parliament as soon as possible. The BASL issued a statement regarding the appointment of the Prime Minister, stating that he should strive to form a representative Government of National Unity that will adopt a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) in the people's best interests. Notably, Wickremesinghe was appointed as the country's 26th Prime Minister on May 12.