Sri Lanka Central Bank Governor Cabraal Tenders Resignation Amid Mounting Economic Crisis

The Governor of Sri Lanka's Central Bank, Ajith Nivard Cabraal submitted his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday, as the country is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. Cabraal's resignation comes following the resignation of cabinet ministers in the country. In the context of all Cabinet Ministers resigning, I have today submitted my resignation as Governor, @CBSL to HE President Gotabaya Rajapaksa [sic]," Cabraal wrote on Twitter.

Cabraal is a senior policymaker who took over as governor of Sri Lanka's Central Bank in September amid a worsening foreign exchange crisis. He also advocated for reducing reliance on foreign debt, particularly from the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Sri Lankan cabinet of 26 members tendered letters of resignation, barring Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, amid mounting public outrage over the government's handling of the country's economic crisis.

Sri Lanka is facing a foreign exchange deficit

The Sri Lankan government is battling to meet basic requirements for its 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The crisis was exacerbated further after cabinet ministers resigned on Sunday, April 3, with immediate effect. Sri Lanka is currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries, ANI reported.

Sri Lanka's main opposition party organises anti-government rally

Earlier on Sunday, lawmakers from Sri Lanka’s principal opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) staged an anti-government protest against President Rajapaksa’s move to impose restrictions amidst the worst economic crisis on the island nation. Opposition lawmakers marched towards the city’s main square, chanting slogans and carrying placards that read: “Stop Suppression” and “Gota go home.” According to the Colombo Page newspaper, Sri Lankan police also arrested 664 people for violating the curfew in the country's Western Province on Sunday.

