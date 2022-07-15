Sri Lanka Central Bank Head Stresses On Need For Stable Govt; Warns Of Possible Shutdown

Dr Nandalal Weerasinghe, the Governor of Sri Lanka's Central Bank, has warned that the country might be "closed down" if a stable government is not formed soon. Speaking to BBC News, Weerasinghe stressed that they hope to make progress in talks with the creditors for the structuring of debt and added that the timing of the procedure is based on "how soon there will be stable administration." He stressed the need to have a Prime Minister, President and ministers who can make decisions regarding their nation. His statement comes amid the ongoing wave of economic and political crises in Sri Lanka.

Speaking to BBC News, Nandalal Weerasinghe said that their country could come out of the crisis "within three or four or five months" after stability in the government is achieved. Weerasinghe highlighted the "uncertainty" involved with respect to foreign exchange being adequate to buy essential petroleum, as per the BBC News report. Notably, the island nation has been facing its worst economic crisis coupled with a shortage of food, fuel and other essential services. Nandalal Weerasinghe said that they have managed to buy three shipments of diesel and one or two shipments of petrol until this month. However, he added that after that there is a "lot of uncertainty" about having enough foreign exchange to buy necessary petroleum for Sri Lanka.

IMF raises concern over ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has expressed concern over the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka. Gerry Rice, the Director of the Communication Department of the International Monetary Fund, expressed hope for a resolution to the ongoing situation which would allow them to resume talks on an IMF-supported programme, NewsFirst reported. He pointed out that the public debt in the island nation is unsustainable and the IMF programme needs the approval of the Board. Gerry Rice further stated that the Board's approval in IMF needs assurances on debt sustainability.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns

The Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has confirmed that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned as the President of Sri Lanka, as per the NewsFirst report. Speaking at a press briefing, the Speaker said he has received the resignation of Rajapaksa. Abeywardena added that Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will continue as acting president until the next leadership is announced.

According to him, the duties of the President will be performed by Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe according to the constitution. Abeywardena stated that the process on the appointment of new President will be completed expeditiously and the Sri Lankan Parliament will convene on 16 July.

