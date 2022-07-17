Amid the political and economic uncertainty in Sri Lanka, people are finding it hard to survive. Colombo's once bustling floating market now stands deserted.

The Floating market of Colombo, which once upon a time used to be bustling with customers, stands deserted as Sri Lanka struggles through the worst economic crisis. A local from Colombo said that earlier they used to have three meals a day, which has been reduced to two. “I pray to God can save us from this crisis,” she said.

Republic TV spoke to the owner of a handicraft shop in Kalutara city, in the outskirts of Colombo, who said that the number of people coming to the shop has reduced to 3-4 people, from about 20-30 in January-February. She also said that people are facing power cuts in the region, for three hours daily. The shop owner has also mortgaged her gold to the bank to borrow money to pay back her unpaid loan, the interest on which has also become expensive in these difficult times.

Economy in shambles; People's lives disrupted

Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis since the country got independence from the British in 1948, with a severe foreign exchange shortage, making it difficult to import essentials including food, fuel and medicines. Its foreign debt is over USD 50 billion with repayments this year falling to the tune of USD 7 billion.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa did attempt to sail through with the help of ex-Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, however, he had to give up amid the raging protests from citizens with the situation not getting better. Rajapaksa, under pressure, fled the country and Wickremesinghe resigned giving rise to a new wave of uncertainty. Residents continued to suffer and struggle for essential items.

"We are tired of the situation in the country. They have no solution," says Ananda Arunajith, a tuk-tuk operator. While he languished in the petrol queue, his wife Sumali waited in the cooking gas line.

Some mothers had to take their toddlers to the queues as they waited overnight to hear the news of stocks arriving. Shehan Perera, an IT industry middle-level executive, says the jobs have come under threat due to the fuel crisis.

It is unlikely that the future government would be in a position to provide economic relief in a short span. The process of economic recovery looks distant and painful.

