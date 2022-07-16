Sri Lanka: Colombo's Supermarkets Running Out Of Food As Prices Of Edibles Soared

Amidst the worsening political and economic turmoil in Sri Lanka, supermarkets in the island country's capital city of Colombo are quickly running out of food items and other necessities. According to China Central Television (CCT), many of Colombo's supermarket shelves are nearly or half empty. Due to the sharp spike in the price of food and transportation, many basic amenities, particularly eggs and bread, are in limited supply.

According to a report by ANI, people were seen standing in long queues for days in the crisis-ridden island country for basic amenities like cooking gas, kerosene, gasoline, sugar, milk powder, and medications. Furthermore, 5.7 million Sri Lankans, including around 2.3 million children, now require emergency humanitarian assistance, according to United Nations agencies.

Surge in food prices in Sri Lanka

In the meantime, the cost of edibles has soared as a result of increased demand and less supply owing to the lack of transportation fuel. Seafood, as well as vegetable prices, have also risen in Sri Lanka. H. M. Upasena, the chairman of the Peliyagoda Manning Market Association, told News First that the limited number of vegetables and fish entering the markets as a result of the fuel crisis caused prices to reach previously unheard-of levels.

Notably, the severe fuel scarcity has significantly impacted the transportation sector. Starting on Saturday, Sri Lanka's public buses will run based on fuel availability.

However, Lanka Private Bus Owners Association stated that bus services "will be in operation with no restrictions," News First reported. Meanwhile, Dhammika Jayasundara, the general manager of Sri Lanka Railways, told the publication that trains will also begin their regular operation on Saturday.

Sri Lanka unveiled the "National Fuel Pass

Besides this, Sri Lanka's Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara on Saturday unveiled the "National Fuel Pass", a fuel rationing plan in the face of the island nation's severe fuel scarcity. According to the ANI report, the weekly fuel quota distribution is guaranteed under the new pass. Once the vehicle identification number and other information have been confirmed, a QR code will be sent for each National Identity Card number (NIC). The last digit of each registered vehicle's registration number will determine who gets to go first. Priority will be granted to tourists and foreigners in Colombo while purchasing petrol.

Further, the Lankan IOC is consistently providing fuel around the nation, according to Ceylon Petroleum Private Tanker Owners' Association (CPPTOA), which made the announcement on Friday. According to the Joint Secretary of the CPPTOA, almost 100 tankers have been sent every day, News First reported.

(Image: Unsplash/ AP)