Sri Lanka Extends Travel Ban On Swiss Embassy Employee Who Was Abducted

A Sri Lankan court has extended the travel ban on local Swiss Embassy staffer until December 12. Reportedly, the female was first allegedly abducted and threatened by a group to disclose the confidential information on the embassy. The magistrate's courts' order comes a day after the Sri Lankan officer recorded her statement at the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office.

The embassy official, whose identity has not been disclosed, has claimed that she was abducted and detained on November 25 by a group which forced her to hand over reportedly sensitive information like the names of Sri Lankans who sought asylum in Switzerland. The Swiss foreign embassy ministry further said that the incident which is being claimed by their officer is 'very serious' and an 'unacceptable attack'. The ministry also summoned Sri Lanka's ambassador to demand an investigation.

Sri Lankan court issued order

Initially, the embassy officer was unable to be present for her testimony due to her deteriorating health. The court had issued an order directing the Sri Lankan police to ensure that the female officer is not able to leave the country until December 9, which has now been extended to December 12. The Sri Lankan government reportedly said that her statement to the CID does not coincide with the evidence which has been gathered by the police officials. The police have also denied the allegations of its CID wing was involved in the alleged abduction.

The group that attacked the embassy official were seeking information on CID officer who fled Sri Lanka after the presidential election which held on November 16. According to media reports, the official along with his family has been granted political asylum. The officer under the radar is also the one who carried out investigations against top Sri Lankan officials prior to 2015 which was headed by the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa including his family members.

(With PTI inputs)