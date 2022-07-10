Sri Lanka Crisis: 3 Arrested For Setting PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's Residence On Fire

After protestors torched the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday, Sri Lanka's Kollupitiya police detained three people on Sunday for setting fire to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence amidst massive anti-government protests.

In the midst of a massive nationwide outcry over the unprecedented economic crisis, a group of irate protestors on Saturday broke into Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence at Cambridge Place in Colombo and set it on fire.

According to Colombo Page, quoting police spokesperson SSP Nihal Talduwa, a 19-year-old Mount Lavinia resident and two residents of Galle, who are 24 and 28 years old, were among those detained.

Police spokesperson SSP Nihal Talduwa further said, "As the police have expanded the scope of their investigations, further arrests are imminent."

According to Lanka First, SSP Nihal Talduwa stated that the suspects are currently in the custody of Colpetty Police and will be presented in court later on Sunday. According to the report, quoting the spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, the residence was filled with a rare collection of books and antique Budda sculptures, the majority of which Wickremsinghe has inherited.

According to the report, the extent of the damage to the building is yet unknown. Wickremesinghe and his wife, professor Maithrie Wickremesinghe, resided in this house.

Reportedly, smoke was seen billowing out of the PM's private residence followed by intermittent flashes of fire, ending with a blast of sorts, indicating the house was gutted in fire.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns

Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday resigned as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister to make way for an all-party government to take over.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said, “To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens, I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, we make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this, I will resign as Prime Minister.”

Anti-govt protests amid economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans have grown increasingly discontent with the government, whom they blame for the economic woes in the country. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly fled on Saturday, with protesters storming into his official residence.

Just last month, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the country’s economy had collapsed. The government's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund have been complex because the country has now entered negotiations as a bankrupt state.