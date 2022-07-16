Sri Lanka Crisis: Acting PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Orders Urgent Food, Fuel Relief Programme

As a tenuous calm returns to the capital of Colombo, Sri Lanka's Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe now plans to implement an "urgent relief programme" in order to make provision for fuel, gas and essential commodities to the Sri Lankan population which is battling the woes of severely tattered economy and financial crunch.

Post a meeting that he held with the ministers and members of parliament on July 16, Wickremesinghe asked to alleviate the suffering of the population as he is slated to utilize the relief budget that will be presented in August, an ANI report confirmed.

Acting Sri Lanka PM to implement 'food security programme'

Wickremesinghe is being advised to implement a food security programme and make arrangements for the fuel, fertilisers and other essential items. The acting Sri Lankan leader has also been recommended to draft policies so that a favourable environment is created for the businessmen to resume businesses within the country without any financial challenges. He also acknowledged that the plan that was presented by the civilians that were protesting peacefully seems legitimate and is a "good plan."

The acting authority is also exploring methods to fight corruption and reinstate the country's financial security following Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's ouster.

The Sri Lankan parliament is expected to meet next week, and discuss the measures to elect a new President. The members will also read a special statement issued by acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The developments come in of Sri Lankan Supreme Court's interim order that now prevents the former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from fleeing the country. As the new authority takes over in charge of replenishing the cash-stripped economy, aid organizations have called for urgently boosting the humanitarian aid towards Sri Lanka, as well as help address their economic crisis and looming food insecurity.

A significant portion of the $US47 million target that the United Nations recently set when it appealed to international donors, to be directed towards essential medicines, safe drinking water, livelihood protection and other measures, according to a statement issued by OCHA. Funding will also be directed towards programs covering child nutrition, smallholder farms and rural livelihoods. An estimated 5.7 million Sri Lankans are in dire need of urgent humanitarian assistance, and almost four in 10 people face moderate to severe hunger amidst the looming economic crisis.