Sri Lanka Crisis: Acting Prez Wickremesinghe Says Negotiations With IMF Nearing Conclusion

Amid the ongoing economic and political crisis in the country, Sri Lankan Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are in the final phase. In a statement on Monday, the leader also stated that discussions with other nations about assistance are also moving forward. According to him, assistance was also being given to people who were suffering from economic turmoil. Wickremesinghe further stated that loans obtained by paddy farmers with less than 2 acres of planted land have been annulled.

The Acting President went on to say that the month of July would be challenging for the fuel supplies. However, diesel supplies have been obtained and are now being distributed, while petrol will also be distributed in the country from July 21. Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe claimed that the Executive Presidency is to blame for the nation's current political turmoil and that the 19th Amendment would be reintroduced to solve many of the public's concerns. He further stated that certain elements within society were aiming to sabotage the nation's peace, News First reported.

Wickremesinghe claims situation improved during his tenure as PM

Speaking about his recent tenure as the country's Prime Minister, Wickremesinghe stated that the economy of the country had collapsed, with power cuts lasting 5 hours a day, when he took over on May 13. "In the 2 months since then, power cuts had been reduced to 3 hours a day, fertilizer has been provided to the farmers and the gas shortage has been solved," he claimed.

Further, he also commented on the inadequate nature of the inquiries into the deadly Easter Sunday attack, which killed nearly 260 people in the island nation on April 21, 2019. The Acting President remarked that assistance will be sought from the UK government and its intelligence services in order to launch an independent inquiry into the incident.

Wickremesinghe calls for an all-party government

Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe urged the political parties to set aside their differences and prevent the nation from suffering. He also advocated for the formation of an all-party government in the country. He further remarked that the government would interact with the peaceful demonstrators who had valid concerns and come up with solutions for them. Earlier, he also issued an Extraordinary Gazette declaring a State of Emergency in the country with effect from Monday, July 18. Notably, Wickremesinghe took charge as the acting President of the country following Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that the island country has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Meanwhile, citizens in the country have been forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. Earlier in the month of May, the Sri Lankan police arrested at least 137 people for illegally storing petrol, diesel and kerosene across the country.