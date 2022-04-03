Sri Lanka Crisis: Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapaksa Opposes Ban On Social Media

After the Rajapaksa government imposed a nationwide social media blackout on Sunday, a Sri Lankan cabinet minister came out to oppose the move. Taking to Twitter, Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa emphasized that the ban on social media usage was worthless as protesters could still access them using a VPN. Amidst the ongoing economic crisis and resulting protests, he advised the authorities to think more "progressively and reconsider this decision".

I will never condone the blocking of social media. The availability of VPN, just like I’m using now, makes such bans completely useless. I urge the authorities to think more progressively and reconsider this decision. #SocialMediaBanLK #SriLanka #lka — Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) April 3, 2022

Sri Lanka imposes ban on social media

The Sri Lanka government imposed a countrywide social media blockade after midnight on Sunday, a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led's government imposed a 36-hour curfew on Saturday in the island country. According to an internet observatory, the Sri Lankan government imposed a nationwide social media blackout after midnight on Sunday. According to NetBlocks, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram were among the social media platforms affected.

⚠️ Confirmed: Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram as emergency is declared amid widespread protests.



📰 Report: https://t.co/XGvXEFIqom pic.twitter.com/KEpzYfGKjV — NetBlocks (@netblocks) April 2, 2022

What is happening in Sri Lanka ?

Sri Lanka- nicknamed the pearl of the Indian Ocean- is facing its worst economic crisis ever. An acute shortage of foreign currency has left the Rajapaksa administration unable to pay for essential imports, thereby triggering a never seen before battle for basics. The country has also steeply devalued its currency last month, taking the value of the Sri Lankan Rupee to 297.85 US dollars (on Saturday). All this has triggered massive protests in the country with people signaling that their patience has waned.

Speaking to German daily DW, Silva, a local, revealed that there is no fresh milk or even milk powder for tea. “The prices of baby milk formula are exorbitant. It feels like a war where we have to ration our foods now. That sounds so silly given this day and age,” she added.

Hundreds of people took to the street protesting against the severe economic crisis and further demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. In view of the situation, the Rajapaksa administration declared a public emergency in the island nation with effect on Friday. As the situation unfolds, the administration has knocked the doors of India, China as well as the IMF for financial help.

(Image: AP/Unsplash/Namal Rajapaksha/Facebook)