Sri Lanka Crisis: CDS Silva Denies Claims Of Military Troops Marching Towards Galle Face

Amid the tumultuous political situation in Sri Lanka, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Shavendra Silva on Sunday refuted media reports claiming a large battalion marched towards the Galle Face protest site to quell agitation. "There is no such attempt to attack or disturb 'the Aragala Bhumiya' as false circulating on social media now," the Sri Lankan MoD spokesperson said, Colombo Page reported.

Calling the videos "fabricated," Sri Lankan Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka also assured protesters of no troops deployment to quell the agitation against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. "Do not panic, continue your struggle peacefully and non-violently," Fonseka said, according to local media reports.

Non-violent protests have continued in Sri Lanka for nearly three months now as people struggle to meet their needs, including food and fuel amid crippling economic collapse. The people are discontent with the government as the country is facing the worst financial crisis since 1948. Previously, in May, Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to resign after civilian protests erupted stemming from deepening economic woes.

Gen. Silva urges citizens to help forces restore peace on the island

Hours after violent attacks on President Rajapaksa and PM Wickremesinghe's residences, General Silva on July 9, appealed to the infuriated mob to maintain law and order in order to help armed forces restore peace on the island. His request came after agitators breached tight security outside Rajapaksa's palace located at Janadhipati Mawatha and set Wickremesinghe's private residence on fire.

As many as 30 people were reported wounded in the most outrageous anti-government protests in three months. Meanwhile, there is no information on the eloping President. A government spokesperson Mohana Samaranayake on Sunday told local media that he had "no information" on Rajapaksa after he fled home ahead of the pre-planned civil protests in the island nation.

Images and videos emerged on Saturday showing hundreds inside the well-fortified house of Rajapaksa. A large group of young protestors was also seen taking a dip, splashing in the garden pool of the president. Some also clicked selfies and others stirred a pot of tea in the outdoor kitchen and played the tabletop game carrom. The protestors reportedly refused to vacate the house until Rajapaksa stepped down from his position finally accepting his incapacity to resolve the months-long economic crisis.

(Image: AP/@yugan_Twitter)