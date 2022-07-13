Sri Lanka Crisis: Doctors Warn Of Drug Shortage; 'Don't Fall Ill Or Get Into Accidents'

Amid the ongoing turmoil caused due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, doctors have advised people not to "fall ill or get into accidents" as the island nation's healthcare system is running short of drugs and other vital supplies. This comes at a time when Sri Lanka's Gotabaya Rajapaksa has already escaped to the Maldives, leaving the crisis-torn country in a highly chaotic state. Due to the lack of funds, the country has completely lost its power to purchase even essential items, leading to an acute shortage of products like fuel, food, and medicine, among other things.

Meanwhile, several doctors have posted messages on social media platforms, urging donations of supplies or funds to buy essential things. However, till now, there's been no sign of an end to the crisis that has wreaked havoc on the South Asian island nation. Meanwhile, several hospitals have also asked the government to provide essential medical items to treat serious patients, but the government has not been able to help. The economic crisis has hit Sri Lanka at a time when the country is still recovering from the COVID pandemic.

It is pertinent to note that with the economic breakdown, the healthcare system is also running short of drugs for rabies, epilepsy, and sexually transmitted diseases. While laboratories don't have enough of the re-agents needed to run full blood count tests, and items like suture material, cotton socks for surgery, supplies for blood transfusions, and even cotton wool and gauze are running short. Meanwhile, the vice president of the Sri Lanka Medical Association, Dr Surantha Perera, has asked citizens to be careful. "If you are handling animals, be careful. If you get bitten and you need surgery and you get rabies, we don’t have adequate antiserum and rabies vaccines," he said.

US, Japan, and India pledged to help Sri Lanka

After ex-Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe requested help, the US, India, and Japan, along with other countries, pledged to help the South Asian island nation. Wickremesinghe recently told lawmakers that the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and other agencies are likely to extend medical supplies to the nation until the end of next year.

