Sri Lanka Crisis: Ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's Hotel Set On Fire Amidst Violent Protest

A day after the ancestral residence of the Rajapaksa clan in Hambantota was set ablaze, anti-government protestors have now torched a hotel allegedly owned by former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday. Video footage pertaining to the incident depicts the entire hotel structure, reportedly owned by the ex-PM, set on fire by angered protestors. This came in the backdrop of economic turbulence that the country has been undergoing for the past few months and the massive nationwide demonstrations being carried out over the government's inaction regarding the same.

Earlier on Monday, Mahinda Rajapaksa's Kurunegala residence was also torched by the anti-government protestors. In a similar act, a mob also destroyed D A Rajapaksa Memorial in Medamulana, Hambantota. The memorial was constructed in the memory of D A Rajapaksa, the father of Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who represented the Beliatta electorate in the Hambantota district from 1947 to 1965.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appeals for peace amid nationwide outrage

Apart from setting fire to the properties owned by the top leadership in Sri Lanka, protestors had also burned down several properties of ministers and lawmakers of the ruling coalition. As per local media reports, a fire also broke out near the back gate of Temple Trees, the official residence of the former Sri Lankan Prime Minister. Meanwhile, the embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urged the citizens to maintain peace in order to overcome the current crisis. On Wednesday, Rajapaksa took to the microblogging site and appealed to the citizens to join hands in order to avert the economic, social and political challenges.

"I urge all Sri Lankans to reject the subversive attempts to push you towards racial and religious disharmony. Promoting moderation, toleration & coexistence is vital," he wrote on Twitter. The statement from President Rajapaksa came as the death toll in the ongoing protest reached eight following the attack on properties related to the top political leaders of the country. Among the dead were a Member of Parliament, a Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman, a Sub-Inspector of Police and a Police Sergeant, as per local media reports. Nearly 250 people have also been injured in the violence in Colombo and other parts of the country.

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

It is pertinent to mention here that the island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long fuel lines, cooking gas, and medicines. The citizens who have been struggling to manage their expanses were continuously protesting against the government.

