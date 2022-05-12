Sri Lanka Crisis: Ex-PM Rajapaksa Moved To Trincomalee Naval Base Amid Violent Protests

As the anti-government protests intensified in Sri Lanka against the 'Rajapaksa clan' over their incapability to prevent the country from plummeting to the edge of bankruptcy, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse is reportedly hiding at the Trincomalee Naval Airbase in the northeastern part of the island nation. Sri Lankan Defence Secretary informed BBC that Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family were moved to the naval base for "safety reasons." The confirmation thus refuted rumours suggesting that the ex-PM and his family fled to India.

The peaceful demonstrations against the Sri Lankan government deteriorated soon after President Gotabaya imposed a nationwide curfew. Subsequently, clashes erupted between anti-government protestors and armed forces and police personnel deployed in the streets amid two consecutive nights of arson attacks by enraged mobs. At least 8 people have killed during the protests and over 200 were injured after police opened fire at protestors. As the Sri Lankan currency tumbled to a further low, protestors set shops on fire. Houses of at least 50 politicians in the country were torched, including the ancestral residence of ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

President Gotabaya to appoint a new PM

As the political situation in Sri Lanka deteriorates amid an economic meltdown, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to announce a new Prime Minister and a cabinet by the end of this week. The decision comes after the controversial step down of this elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa from the Prime Ministerial position after intense violence in the island nation. The new cabinet will command a majority in the 225-seat parliament, the President said in a statement.

The freshly appointed group of ministers is expected to revive the country from "falling into anarchy" and resume government affairs that are at a halt in the wake of political instability in the nations. Ignoring the calls for his resignation, the President also pledged to amend the Constitution, in order to allow more posts to the Parliament and "gain the confidence of the people of the country."

As per local media reports, President Rajapaksa has held talks with former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to explore the option of appointing him as the new Prime Minister, which led to a buzz that Wickremesinghe could take over the position for an interim period. It is pertinent to mention here that Mahinda Rajapaksa placed his resignation on May 10, days after refusing to adhere to the calls of angered protestors over his mismanagement of funds in the country that pushed Sri Lanka to the brink of bankruptcy. The announcements have, however, not curbed protest at Galle Face Green as the island country is currently battling the worst-in-a-decade economic crisis.

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

For the unversed, Sri Lanka has been reeling under a crippling economic crisis coupled with political turmoil. A severe shortage of food, fuel, and other basic supplies followed by the inaction of the 'Rajapaksa clan' has led simmering discontent among 22 million citizens in the island nation to bubble. Protestors from all walks of life, including Buddhist clergy members, have joined the anti-government rallies calling for an immediate step down of the Rajapaksa administration. Weeks after ignoring the calls, on May 10, Mahinda Rajapaksa finally tendered his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after protests had already turned chaotic.

