Amid the political crisis in Sri Lanka, Republic Media Network has brought out a detailed report on a deeper perspective of the situation in the country, and what happened in the last 48 hours. In an exclusive report from the private residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, which was attacked and vandalised by protesters on July 9, PM's close aide Tharindu Liyanage spoke to Republic TV, giving us all the details of what really happened. It is pertinent to mention that Wickremsinghe's house was set on fire, and his car has been completely vandalised.

The visuals of the exclusive report show destroyed furniture, paintings and photographs (including historic family photographs) inside Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Tharindu Liyanage said, "This place has been bombed, this room has been destroyed. This is the second time this room was attacked, the first being in 1965. All the valuables kept here which were preserved for several generations are gone now. "

PM Wickremesinghe's Bulletproof Car vandalised

Meanwhile, the protesters also attacked outgoing Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's bullet-proof car. Republic Media Network has also accessed a video wherein the vandalised limousine can be seen. The black colour car was destroyed completely by the demonstrators who have been demanding the Sri Lankan President and his entire government to resign as the island nation tackles the worst economic crisis since its independence. As per police spokesperson SSP Nihal Talduwa, a 19-year-old Mount Lavinia resident and two residents of Galle, who are 24 and 28 years old, were among those detained, Colombo Page reported.

PM Wickremesinghe on Saturday tendered his resignation to make way for an all-party government to take over. On the other hand, thousands of protesters on Saturday descended to streets in the commercial capital of Colombo demanding the resignation of Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The demonstrations turned violent after an angry mob stormed through the gates of Rajapaksa’s official residence, prompting him to flee.

Image: Republic World