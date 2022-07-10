Sri Lanka Crisis: Furious Protesters Slam Govt; Seen Cooking Food At PM Ranil's Residence

On Saturday, July 9, after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly fled the scene, thousands of angry anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka stormed into President Rajapaksa’s residence in central Colombo's high-security Fort area after breaking the barricades, as they demanded his resignation amid the nation's worst economic crisis.

On the same day that protesters swarmed the home of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, they set fire to the private residence of the island nation's ex-Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who also announced his resignation to make way for an all-party government to lead the troubled nation through its worst-ever economic and political crisis.

Amid the ongoing protests in the island nation, many clips of the protesters have been doing the rounds on social media.

One such clip of the protesters cooking food inside the Sri Lankan President's residence in Colombo has surfaced. The protesters continue to remain there until the government takes some action.

#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Protestors start preparing & cooking food inside the premises of the residence of the Sri Lankan PM, in Colombo, as they continue to remain there amid ongoing protests against the country's financial turmoil#SriLankaEconomicCrisis pic.twitter.com/6kHuo2bgcY — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

While speaking to the media one of the protesters said, "We are cooking lunch inside the PM's house for our fellow protesters. We have been struggling for nearly three months, for the resignations of the President and the PM, and we will leave the premises when Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Ranil Wickremesinghe resign."

PM Wickremesinghe's house in shambles, bullet-proof car vandalised

The private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, which was attacked and vandalised by protesters on July 9, was set on fire. Valuables such as furniture, paintings, historic family photographs and more have been destroyed.

The protesters also attacked the PM's bulletproof limousine car and as per police spokesperson SSP Nihal Talduwa, a 19-year-old Mount Lavinia resident and two residents of Galle, who are 24 and 28 years old, were among those detained, Colombo Page reported.

President Rajapaksa to resign on July 13

Amid protests, the President reportedly fled his home on July 8. His whereabouts are unknown as protesters have taken over both his official residence and office.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa notified Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of the house, that he will resign as President on July 13, according to Sri Lankan media. Speaker Abeywardana will take charge as the country's interim PM.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI