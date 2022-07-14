Sri Lanka Crisis: Galle Face Protesters Decide To Hand Over Govt Buildings To Authorities

Amid the ongoing economic and political turmoil in Sri Lanka, the Galle Face protesters have decided to hand over the occupied government buildings to the authorities. This comes after Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena urged them to do so in order to restore peace in the country. According to a News Cutter report, the protesters will leave the President’s House, Presidential Secretariat, and the Prime Minister’s office, which they had occupied following a nationwide protest on July 9.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Bar Association also published a statement in response to the country's political crisis and urged for responsible behaviour from all parties. The Prime Minister's Office at Flower Road had been occupied by protesting masses, which caused great concern among the BASL, the statement read. Further, BASL also advised demonstrators to immediately hand over the government properties to law enforcement.

Fresh protest erupted in country on July 13

Earlier on Wednesday, July 13, the Sri Lankan government had declared a state of emergency after fresh protests erupted across the country. A large number of protesters had stormed the Presidential Palace as well as Prime Minister's office in Colombo. Following this, there was a heavy deployment of military personnel across the city to bring the situation under control. Later in the day, Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as the country's acting President after incumbent Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million amid an unprecedented economic crisis. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe has urged the Speaker to nominate a Prime Minister who is acceptable to all parties in the country.

Image: AP