Sri Lanka Crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Resign As President On July 13, Informs Speaker

Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign on Wednesday, July 13. This development comes amid the country's biggest protest at a time of unprecedented economic crisis.

Abeywardena had written to Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to quit immediately to make way for an all-party government. Wickremesinghe has already resigned to pave way for an all-party government. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker has been appointed as the interim Prime Minister till the new government is installed.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as angry protesters storm his palace

Earlier in the day, a sea of protesters stormed the official residence of the President. Rajapaksa, whose whereabouts are unknown, left the house before the mob arrived. At least 45 people, including security forces personnel, were injured in clashes between security personnel and the protesters.

Jeevan Thiagarajah, Governor of the Northern Province, told Republic Media Network that what had happened at Gotabaya's residence earlier in the day was a result of the build-up since May.

"I think the common person boiled over and protests came. They were asking for a change. I think what happens anywhere is people want to hold a person responsible for anything if not a group of persons responsible. That is the combination today," Thiagarajah said.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million population, is under unusual economic turmoil, the most alarming in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for imports of fuel, and other essentials.

Due to the crisis, Sri Lanka has defaulted on foreign debt. In April, the island nation announced that it is suspending nearly USD 7 billion foreign debt repayment due for this year out of about USD 25 billion due through 2026. The country's total foreign debt stands at USD 51 billion.

Image: PTI