Sri Lanka Crisis: India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Island Nation Amid Economic Turmoil

As Sri Lanka is reeling under a severe economic crisis that triggered political turmoil, India has come forward with humanitarian assistance to the island nation. Addressing a press briefing on Friday, India's High Commission to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay termed Sri Lanka New Delhi's closest maritime neighbour and ties between both countries are based on three factors: Vasudev Kutumbkam, Doctor of Sagar and Neighbourhood first. He further remarked that India's support for Sri Lanka has been significant as both countries share good relations in terms of culture and geographical aspects.

Baglay stated that India had also stepped in to help with medications and other necessities when Sri Lanks was hot hard by COVID-19. "We have been in close contact and discussions with govt of Sri Lanka for post-COVID economic recovery. Now we are engaged in humanitarian aspect to help Sri Lanka," he outlined. The Indian diplomat went on to say that focus has been on support for currency by extending credit for fuel and food, energy security, and encouraging Indian investment in the island nation as part of discussions with the Sri Lankan government for post-COVID economic recovery.

India provided Rs 18,500 crores in assistance to Sri Lanka

Baglay further remarked that India has provided Rs 18,500 thousand crores in assistance to Sri Lanka. "We have also sent a rice consignment from India to Sri Lanka...There will also be an investment in the infrastructure project," he added. The senior diplomat also refuted claims that the Indian Army is deployed in Sri Lanka. "Such rumour is floating around since April 1. We also released a press release regarding this and clarified that it is a baseless claim," India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka remarked. Furthermore, he also stated that India will continue to help its neighbouring country and it's up to Sri Lanka to decide about its ties and relations with other countries.

Sri Lankan crisis

It should be mentioned here that the Sri Lankan government is battling to meet basic requirements for its 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. On April 2, Sri Lanka received 40,000 MT of diesel from India to aid with the country's power issue.

