Sri Lanka Crisis: Indian High Commission Refutes Reports Of Presence Of Indian Soldiers

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Saturday denied reports of the presence of Indian soldiers in the island nation and called the reports 'completely baseless'. This comes at a time when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led Sri Lankan government imposed a 36-hour curfew amid the country's worst economic crisis.

"High Commission strongly denies blatantly false and completely baseless reports in a section of media that India is dispatching its soldiers to Sri Lanka," a statement by the mission read. "The High Commission also condemns such irresponsible reporting and expects the concerned to desist from spreading rumours," it added.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday issued a gazette declaring a public emergency in the country with effect.

The Gazette was issued considering the prevailing situation and in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.

India extends helping hand to Sri Lanka

India, however, has extended a helping hand by delivering 40,000 MT of diesel to Sri Lanka on Saturday to help ease the power crisis in the country which is witnessing frequent power cuts. A part of the US 500 million oil line of credit (LoC) extended by India to Sri Lanka, this is the fourth consignment of fuel delivered from India to Sri Lanka under the LoC. India has also supplied around 200,000 MT of fuel to the island nation over the last 50 days.

More fuel supplies delivered by #India to #SriLanka! A consignment of 40,000 MT of diesel under #Indian assistance through Line of Credit of $500 mn was handed over by High Commissioner to Hon'ble Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge in #Colombo today. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/j8S2IsOw29 — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 2, 2022

After protestors angry over shortages of fuel and other essential commodities gathered outside his residence clashed with police, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide public emergency. At least 10 people were injured including journalists. The Sri Lankan economy has been declining since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector. A severe shortage of foreign currency has left Rajapaksa’s government unable to pay for essential imports, including fuel, leading to debilitating power cuts lasting up to 13 hours.

(With Agency Inputs)