Sri Lanka News Updates: UNP Chairman Vajira Abeywardena Says Country's PM Can't Resign

Development in Sri Lanka were 'inevitable', say strategic affairs experts in India

The unprecedented developments witnessed in Sri Lanka were inevitable in the face of people's raging fury against the Rajapaksa family over its handling of the economic crisis, leading strategic affairs experts in India said on Sunday.

At the same time, they said the economic situation is unlikely to improve dramatically just because President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided to step down, paving the way for the formation of an all-party government.

Embattled President Rajapaksa announced on Saturday that he would step down on July 13, hours after thousands of angry protesters stormed his official residence and set Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private house on fire.

Wickremesinghe also said he would resign.

"This was becoming inevitable. The popular sentiment had turned against the Rajapaksas. They lost their political capital," Ambassador Ashok K Kantha told PTI.

Kantha, who served as Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka from 2009 to 2013, said there was a "fairly strong political demand and consensus" that the Rajapaksas must step down.

Source: PTI