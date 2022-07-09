Sri Lanka News Updates: UNP Chairman Vajira Abeywardena Says Country's PM Can't Resign

Quick links:
UNP Chairman Vajira Abeywardena has made a statement saying that Sri Lanka's Prime Minister "cannot resign as per the constitution in a situation like this," Newswire has reported. When asked during a press call if Prime Minister will quit, the ex MP said cited the constitution and rejected the demands that Sri Lankan must resign. “I am disappointed that media have reported facts incorrectly. You need to look at article 37 of the constitution. It is written to stabilize the country when it is unstable” he said according to Colombo's news outlet Newswire.
The unprecedented developments witnessed in Sri Lanka were inevitable in the face of people's raging fury against the Rajapaksa family over its handling of the economic crisis, leading strategic affairs experts in India said on Sunday.
At the same time, they said the economic situation is unlikely to improve dramatically just because President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided to step down, paving the way for the formation of an all-party government.
Embattled President Rajapaksa announced on Saturday that he would step down on July 13, hours after thousands of angry protesters stormed his official residence and set Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private house on fire.
Wickremesinghe also said he would resign.
"This was becoming inevitable. The popular sentiment had turned against the Rajapaksas. They lost their political capital," Ambassador Ashok K Kantha told PTI.
Kantha, who served as Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka from 2009 to 2013, said there was a "fairly strong political demand and consensus" that the Rajapaksas must step down.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called the economic crisis in Sri Lanka is a “serious” matter and highlighted India’s help to the island nation. Addressing mediapersons here, Jaishankar said, “The Sri Lankan crisis is a serious matter. It is something which has been built over a period of time. Prime Minister Modi has a policy called ‘Neighbourhood First.’ We try and support our neighbours in a way which meets their requirements.”
The EAM said the Centre has pledged USD 3.8 billion to support Sri Lanka amid its economical crisis this year alone.
“We had given Sri Lanka a line of credit, which has kept essential commodities flowing to them for the past several months. We have also provided them a line of credit for the purchase of fuel. This year alone, we have pledged USD 3.8 billion in support to Sri Lanka,” stated Jaishankar.
He emphasised that managing finances is a bigger issue and India’s focus is on helping Sri Lanka.
“There is a bigger issue about how you manage your finances…About how you have a prudent fiscal policy. There are issues pertaining to the management of the economy. Our focus is on helping them,” added Jaishankar.
Anti-government protesters occupying the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa here on Sunday held a mock Cabinet meeting and "discussions with the IMF" to ridicule the government led by him, a day after they stormed into the complex in fury over the nation's crippling economic crisis.
The public flocked to the Presidential Secretariat, President's House and Temple Trees, the official residence of the prime minister after they were taken over by protestors on Saturday. The protesters said they would not leave until Rajapaksa resigned.
In the mock Cabinet meeting, the protesters discussed the arson attack on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's house. They held a mock IMF discussion involving a foreigner who had visited the premises along with the other protestors. On Saturday, the protesters were seen in the bedrooms and splashing around in the swimming pool of the President's House. Rajapaksa, 73, appears to have gone underground in the face of massive public anger over the unprecedented economic crisis since the country became independent in 1948.
High Commission of India in Colombo has categorically denied prospects of sending Indian military in Sri Lanka claiming that such reports aren't credible. "Such views are also not in keeping with the position of Government of India," said the High Commission of India in Colombo.
Sri Lanka Army on Monday was seen in footages shared by Colombo's news agency Newswire opening fire at protesters while they attempted to storm the President’s House located in Colombo. The army however denies such claims saying that it fired shots at the walls and the air near the main gate entrance to the President’s House compound to maintain law and order as the protesters barged the president's home.
Sri Lanka's main opposition parties on Sunday agreed to form an all-party interim government after the anticipated resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday, following unprecedented political turmoil that forced him and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to offer their resignations over the mishandling of the nation's crippling economic crisis.
According to reports, opposition parties held talks to seek ways to steer the country forward in the current unprecedented economic crisis after Rajapaksa's resignation.
"We agreed in principle to form a government of unity with all parties participation for an interim period," Wimal Weerawansa of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party's breakaway group said.
"This will be a government where all parties are represented," he said.
Vasudeva Nanayakkara, another leader of the SLPP breakaway group said they need not wait for Rajapaksa's resignation on July 13. President Rajapaksa informed Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Saturday that he will resign on Wednesday after the country's opposition parties demanded his resignation. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also offered to resign. The main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party said they held extensive internal discussions.
"We aim for an interim government of all parties for a limited period and then go for a parliamentary election," Ranjith Madduma Bandara, the SJB general secretary said.
According to the press release published by the Colombo's police, protesters have recovered Rs 17 million cash in President’s house wherein they stormed earlier demanding his resignation. A total sum of Rs. 17,850,000 was handed over by the protestors to a police team headed by the OIC of Fort police station, the release by the police notified.
India must dispatch its military forces to help the Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa and his family, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has said in a Twitter post. “Both Gotabaya and Mahinda Rajapaksha were elected in a free election with thumping majority. How can India allow a mob to overturn such a legitimate election?” he questioned on Twitter. “Then no democratic country in our neighbourhood will be safe. If Rajapaksa wants India’s military help we must give” he added.
In order to alleviate the economic crisis, a vessel carrying 3,700 metric tonnes of LP gas has arrived in Sri Lanka. A second carrying 3,740 metric tonnes of gas will be sent by tomorrow evening that will arrive at Kerawalapitiya by 3 pm, Daily Mirror is reporting, citing the country's Presidential Secretariat. The unloading and distribution of LP gas will beging thereafter, in accordance with the instructions supposedly given by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. A total of 33,000 metric tonnes of gas will be delivered to Colombo this month to tackle the shortage of LPG.
The Diplomatic Service of the European Union (EU) issued a statement, saying the bloc is closely following the developments in Sri Lanka. The EU also urged all parties to work together and concentrate on a peaceful, democratic, and orderly transition. Furthermore, according to the EU, it is the duty of all party leaders to open the way for a resolution to the current crisis and a return to normalcy.
Releasing a statement, the United States stated that it is closely watching the recent political development in Sri Lanka. "It's a fragile and substantial moment, we urge restraint from all directions. All parties must cooperate for a democratic transition of power, said US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung stated. Further, the US embassy also denounced all violence against peaceful protesters and journalists in the country. "We call for full investigation and prosecution of anyone involved in violent incidents or destruction of property related to the protests," Chung remarked.
July 10, 2022
Amid the political crisis in Sri Lanka, Republic Media Network has brought out a detailed report on a deeper perspective of the situation in the country, and what happened in the last 48 hours. In an exclusive report from the private residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, which was attacked and vandalised by protesters on July 9, PM's close aide Tharindu Liyanage spoke to Republic TV, giving us all the details of what really happened. It is pertinent to mention that Wickremsinghe's house was set on fire, and his car has been completely vandalised.
The visuals of the exclusive report show destroyed furniture, paintings and photographs (including historic family photographs) inside Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence.
While speaking to Republic Media Network, Tharindu Liyanage said, "This place has been bombed, this room has been destroyed. This is the second time this room was attacked, the first being in 1965. All the valuables kept here which were preserved for several generations are gone now. "
Just a day after the dramatic visuals from Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence emerged, which showed a legion of demonstrators storming into the compound, another stunning video surfaced wherein protesters took a dive into the swimming pool in the Presidential Palace in Colombo.
Many clips of protesters who stormed the President's house have been doing the rounds on social media but in this clip, protesters are seen jumping in and out and enjoying taking a dip in the pool at the Presidential palace in the Sri Lankan capital.
#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Protestors enjoy as they dive into the swimming pool of the Sri Lankan Presidential Palace in Colombo. It was stormed by a massive number of furious protestors, yesterday.
The Federation of Faculty of Medicine Teachers’ Association (FFMTA) has urged the President and Prime Minister to heed to people's call and step down with immediate effect. The FFMTA also made an appeal to the people of Sri Lanka to resist any attempts by any parties or individuals to incite violence.
Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose location is still unknown since the protesters overran both his office and the official residence, has ordered officials to ensure the smooth distribution of cooking gas after the fuel-starved country received 3,700 metric tonnes of LP gas, his office said on Sunday.
In recent months people have been blocking roads across the country in a desperate bid to force the government to address the issue of acute gas shortages.
President Rajapaksa has instructed the officers to carry out the unloading and distribution of gas as the first ship arrives at Kerawalapitiya this afternoon. A second ship carrying 3,740 metric tonnes of gas is due on July 11 and a third carrying 3,200 metric tonnes of gas will arrive on July 15, according to Sri Lankan media.
A large gathering of protesters continue to occupy the president and prime minister's iconic administrative buildings which also function as official residences. No major breaches of security reported on Sunday, the police said. President Rajapaksa was not present in the presidential House when a mob stormed the building on Saturday.
The President and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka's residences are now being occupied by protesters who have declared that they will stay there until both leaders resign from their posts. People continue to demonstrate in front of the Sri Lankan Presidential Secretariat in Colombo even though President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe agreed to quit. Akushla Fernando, one of the protesters, stated that although the President has agreed to step down, they are all still awaiting official confirmation. "We will be here till 13th July as we don't trust President, he has already sold our country. We just entered the premises and showed that people have more power than politicians," she told ANI.
In its recent statement, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that it is closely monitoring the developments in Sri Lanka. It further stated that India supports the people of Sri Lanka as they endeavour to achieve their goals of prosperity and progress via democratic institutions, established principles, and constitutional frameworks.
#LIVE | Sri Lanka crisis: MEA states 'we continue to follow closely the recent developments in Sri Lanka, we stand with the people of Sri Lanka.'
Watch here-https://t.co/2MLCr8o0mS pic.twitter.com/hKkuvfVAGm
Amid the massive outrage in the country, the protesters attacked outgoing Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's car on Sunday. The black colour car was destroyed completely by the demonstrators who have been demanding the Sri Lankan President and his entire government resign as the island nation tackles the worst economic crisis since its independence. This comes after they had set Wickremesinghe's private residence on fire.
#BREAKING | Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters attack outgoing PM's car amid massive outrage.
Watch here-https://t.co/M3jL2mQre0… pic.twitter.com/7v2NLwntYG
The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has strongly condemned the violence that broke out during the mass protest against the government on July 9. Addressing a press conference, BASL President Saliya Pieris denounced the shooting at protesters, the assaults on journalists, and the torching of the Prime Minister's residence. He also called for a prompt, impartial inquiry to bring perpetrators to book. “All acts of violence are condemned the should be investigated. it is important to protect the rights of journalists to report on the news," Pieris remarked, as per News First.
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) Chairman, Janaka Rathnayake, stated that a probe has been launched to determine the cause of the power failure near the Prime Minister's house on Saturday, July 9. It has been noted that there was a power outage during the incident that was reported at 5th Lane, where the Prime Minister's private residence is situated. According to reports, there were no scheduled power cuts for Colombo after 6 pm on July 9.
The first ship carrying 3,700 metric tonnes of gas arrived at the country's shores today, easing the gas crisis to some extent. According to local reports, the second ship carrying 3,740 tonnes of gas will dock on Monday, July 11. As soon as the first ship arrived at Kerawalapitiya, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gave instructed concerned officials to facilitate the unloading and distribution of gas. The third ship, carrying 3,200 metric tonnes of gas, will reach the country's shores on July 15, News Cutter reported.
Congress' interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday raised concern over the "grave crisis" in Sri Lanka and hoped that the island country will be able to overcome the economic challenges it is undergoing today.
As the condition continued to deteriorate in the neighbouring country, forcing the resignation of its Prime Minister and President, Sonia Gandhi issued a statement saying the Congress has been following with concern the evolving political situation in Sri Lanka.
"The economic challenges, rising prices and shortage of food, fuel and essential commodities have caused enormous hardships and distress among the people there," she wrote.
Sri Lanka's main Opposition parties are expected to hold a special party meeting on Sunday to forge consensus on establishing an all-party government amid the unprecedented political turmoil as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe offered to resign after protesters occupied their homes protesting over the mishandling the economy.
The meeting of the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) and its constituent parties will be attended by leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, leader of Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Rauff Hakeem, leader of Tamil Progressive Alliance Mano Ganesan and leader of All Ceylon Makkal Congress Rishad Bathiudeen, News First portal reported.
Another meeting of the leaders of nine parties, including the National Freedom Front, was planned for Sunday to discuss the emerging political situation.
Vice President of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka Weerasumana Weerasinghe said that there will be a lengthy discussion about the all-party government.
Merely 16 days after being appointed as minister of investment promotion, Dhammika Perera resigned from his position amid violent protests in the island country., News Cutter reported.
Sri Lanka’s prime minister said late last month that the island nation’s debt-laden economy had “collapsed” as it runs out of money to pay for food and fuel. Short of cash to pay for imports of such necessities and already defaulting on its debt, it is seeking help from neighbouring India and China and from the International Monetary Fund.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office in May, was emphasizing the monumental task he faced in turning around an economy he said was heading for “rock bottom.” On Saturday both he and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign amid mounting pressure from protesters who stormed both their residences and set fire to one of them.
Sri Lankans are skipping meals as they endure shortages and lining up for hours to try to buy scarce fuel. It’s a harsh reality for a country whose economy had been growing quickly, with a growing and comfortable middle class, until the latest crisis deepened.
As the protestor entered the Presidential Palace on Saturday, a local in Colombo who was enjoying "royal lunch" inside the premises, said the country is free of corruption and everything is peaceful. "Country is free of corruption, everything is peaceful. Came here to celebrate with family and children. We are all having lunch here in the Presidential palace," said the local to ANI.
#WATCH | Country is free of corruption, everything is peaceful. Came here to celebrate with family & children. We are all having lunch here in the Presidential palace: A local in Colombo, Sri Lanka
India on Sunday handed more than 44,000 metric tonnes of urea under a credit line extended to crisis-ridden Sri Lanka, as part of New Delhi’s ongoing efforts to support the island nation’s farmers and help bolster bilateral cooperation for food security, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said. Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay met Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera to inform him about the arrival of more than 44,000 metric tonnes of urea.
Various sections, diverse demands: one partner -#India!!!!High Commissioner met the Hon'ble Agriculture Minister and informed him about the arrival of more than 44,000 MT of urea supplied under a credit line extended by India to Sri Lanka.
High Commissioner stressed that this latest assistance by India symbolises India's continued commitment to support the people of Sri Lanka, including Sri Lanka's farmers, and bolster the efforts for food security of the country's citizens.
A day after the dramatic visuals showed angry protestors set ablaze the private house of outgoing Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe following his resignation, local media, Colombo Gazette, reported that the security officials arrested at least three people in the arson case.
While reacting to the current situation in Sri Lanka, Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said India has been supportive towards Sri Lanka, adding that "there is no refugee crisis and we will wait and watch".. During his visit to Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Jaishankar noted New Delhi has been providing assistance to Colombo and added the Modi administration will continue to help the country. "They are working through their problem, we will see what happens," he added.
#BREAKING | India has been supportive towards Sri Lanka. There is no refugee crisis; we will wait & watch: EAM S Jaishankar on Sri Lanka crisis