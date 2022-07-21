Sri Lanka Crisis: More Than 1.5 Lakh People Left Country For Employment Since Jan 2022

As Sri Lanka is struggling to recover from an unprecedented economic crisis, people in the country have expressed concerns about their future. The Sri Lanka foreign employment bureau stated that more than 1.5 lakh people have left the country in quest of employment since January 2022. "The total amount of 1,56,179 who have gone abroad for jobs from January to the first week of July this year. 100,767 self-route and 55,411 people have also gone abroad through the licensed foreign employment agency," the bureau added, as per ANI.

In the midst of this uncertainty, people from all across the island nation are flocking to the passport office in Colombo to obtain new passports or have their current ones renewed in an effort to leave the conflict-torn nation. "There is no food, no fuel and no money in the country. What will we do and how we will survive? I'm here to get my passport and go to Qatar for a job," stated one of the residents at the passport office in Colombo. Another person who was also there to renew his passport claimed that he aims to find a job abroad in order to support his family.

The majority of Sri Lankans left for Gulf nations for jobs

The Sri Lankan administration claimed that more than 27,900 people left the country in the month of June alone. "27,937 people went abroad for jobs in June this year, while the majority of 18,083 went abroad on their own," the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment Promotion (SLBFEP) stated. It further claimed that the majority of Sri Lankans prefer to travel to Gulf nations, whereas, some also like to go to Japan and South Korea in order to find jobs. According to SLBFEP, the maximum number of people left for Kuwait since January this year and the number amounts to 39,216.

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as new President amid crisis

It is significant to mention here that former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as the new President of Sri Lanka on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, July 20, the country's parliament elected him for the post in order to end the political turmoil in the island nation. The election for the President was conducted following Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation after he fled the country on July 14. Notably, Sri Lanka's Parliament directly elected a President for the first time in 44 years after Rajapaksa resigned following a widespread agitation against him by the people in the country.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Facebook/@Ranil Wickremesinghe/ANI