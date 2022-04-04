Battered by the worst economic crisis in history, Sri Lanka is undergoing a major political shift, as public anger rages on against the Mahinda Rajapaksa-led government. In the latest development, all 26 ministers of Sri Lanka resigned on Sunday night, paving the way for the formation of a new Cabinet.

As the political and economic turmoil continues, Sri Lankan MP Harini Amarasuriya provided an insight on what led to the unrest in the island nation and how the government is planning to manage the crisis.

Amarasuriya said the resignation of Cabinet ministers was a result of mass protests that are going on for several days against corruption and economic hardships in the country. She said that Sri Lankans are protesting for much broader reforms along with the resignation of all Rajapaksa family members from the Cabinet.

Sri Lankans seek President's resignation

"President (Gotabaya Rajapaksa) has invited all party representatives in the Parliament to join in forming the new caretaker government. We don't know for how long this arrangement is going to last. Protests have been going on for the resignation of the President in particular and also the Prime Minister. I don't think the public will be satisfied with the continuation of the same leadership," the MP said.

"The people have also demanded the resignation of all Rajapaksa family members in the Cabinet. Since the announcement of a caretaker government, the public has been calling on the government to ensure that those who are engaged in corruption and fraud are held to account," she added.

'People seeking broader reforms, not just regime change'

The mass agitation has prompted the government to impose a state of emergency, giving security forces sweeping powers to arrest people. A curfew was also imposed to curb public protests which the public defied.

"For the people, this goes beyond just the mass protests. They are asking for much broader reforms. They are holding the Rajaspaksas responsible for the economic crisis that they are suffering from. The culture of corruption and nepotism has led to this situation. The demands are much broader than just a change of Cabinet. But the government has in no way indicated that they are going to hold discussions about those needed structural reforms," said Harini Amarasuriya.

The country is grappling with what is said to be its worst economic crisis since independence from the UK in 1948. It is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which is used to pay for fuel imports. Amarasuriya called for immediate steps to increase foreign remittances in the country.