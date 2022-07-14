Sri Lanka Crisis: Nationwide Curfew Lifted, 42 Hospitalised In Scuffle Outside Parliament

As many as 42 people were admitted to the hospital after sustaining wounds during sporadic clashes that erupted outside Polduwa junction near the Sri Lankan Parliament on Wednesday. This came as Colombo lifted the 12-hour curfew imposed by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after two protesting factions engaged in a brawl inside Wickremesinghe's official residence at Temple Trees on Tuesday. At least 30 people, including women, were injured in the scuffle, Newswire reported.

Protests, which began last Saturday in Colombo, continued on Wednesday with demonstrators defiant to curfew and tear gas shells fired by security forces fanned out across the capital. Protestors, in the push for new leadership, gathered near the Sri Lankan Parliament and Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena's official residence, demanding Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's step down. Noting the massive intensification of violence on the island, Wickremesinghe, who is serving as acting President, on Wednesday, imposed a curfew, which inflamed the protestors. The state of emergency was lifted today around 5 am, providing some respite to citizens struggling amid the crippling economic crisis.

Rajapaksa is to resign later today: Report

Eloping Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Maldives on the day when he was supposed to resign. However, according to the latest reports by local media, citing Speaker Abeywardena, he will declare his formal step today, July 14. It is pertinent to mention that Rajapaksa left the island in the middle of the country's worst-in-a-decade economic and political meltdown. On Wednesday, he arrived in the Maldivian capital Male after he was denied a visa for the US. The 73-year-old leader is currently struggling to pin down a safe place for his family as public anger against him turned vicious in Sri Lanka.

UN chief 'closely following' Sri Lankan crisis

As the political and economic situation remained dire in the island nation, secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged Lankan authorities to work towards the restoration of peace on the island, adding that he is monitoring the situation "closely." In a Twitter post, Guterres wrote, "I continue to follow the situation in Sri Lanka very closely. It is important that the root causes of the conflict and protestors' grievances are addressed. I urge all party leaders to embrace the spirit of compromise for a peaceful and democratic transition."

Meanwhile, according to a NewsFirst report, Gotabaya Rajapaksa has confirmed with the Parliament Speaker that he will tender his resignation today. Despite the strenuous situation, Colombo on Thursday morning withdrew the nationwide curfew imposed yesterday. Local reports stated that public transportation in Sri Lanka is operating as usual, although less in number, after a day full of chaotic demonstrations.

