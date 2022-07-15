Sri Lanka Crisis: Oppn PM Candidate Harsha De Silva Says 'Rajapaksa Era Is Over'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Harsha de Silva, Opposition Prime Minister candidate in Sri Lanka, said that the main focus is currently on the Presidential elections which will take place on July 20. He also opined that the era of Rajapaksas is over.

When asked if he is confident about the win, said, "No, no I'm not. Various people are saying different things, but I'm not. Our leader is first contesting the Presidential elections based on the outcome of that we will consider the next steps. Our focus now is the election of the president on July 20."

Colombo Member of Parliament (MP) and former minister De Silva is also an economist. He is associated with Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party.

When asked how much time it will take Sri Lanka's economy to get back on track, De Silva said, "It is not going to be easy. First, we need to resolve issues with fuel. Therefore, we need dollars. For the short term, we have to continue with the IMF programme and undertake deep structural reforms. It is kind of like what happened to India in 1991 when Manmohan Singh and others got together and did reforms that India needed to do. India stands well since then."

'Rajapaksa era is behind us'

When asked if it's the end of the Rajapaksa family, "They are gone. That era is behind us. Mahinda Rajapaksa's son the young MP is the only surviving member in terms of political future. For a moment, I think the Rajapaksa era is over."

He said that Sri Lanka protestors have been asking to abolish the office of the President because of Gotabaya Rajapaksa who amended Constitution to increase his power.

Sri Lanka is facing several shortages of fuel and other essential supplies and is in throes of its worst economic crisis with skyrocketing inflation. The oil supply shortage has forced schools and the government to remain shut till further notice.