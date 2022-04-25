Sri Lanka Crisis: Opposition Claims Enough Signatures For No-confidence Against Rajapaksas

Sri Lanka opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya's (SJB's) leader Rajitha Senaratne on Sunday, April 24, claimed that his party has more than 113 signatures for a no-confidence motion against the Rajapaksa government. Senaratne said that they have the necessary numbers for the motion and added that the leaders who had left the government have committed to support their party, ANI cited a Daily Mirror report to state. He further said that their party had decided to not take any stance on any interim government that will be formed after the approval of the no-confidence motion. The decision of the opposition party comes as the Sri Lankan government has been under criticism over the economic crisis in the island nation.

Speaking on the earlier position taken by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, SJB Member of Parliament Rajitha Senaratne stated that they had decided to "keep away" from being part of any interim government. However, their party leaders had to change their stance as people from the Independents' group had stated that they will not support the no-confidence motion until they do not reveal their position in an interim government. He stressed that the days of the present government are numbered. As per the ANI report, Sri Lanka's opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) had on April 9 announced that they will be moving a no-confidence motion against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa if the government does not provide immediate relief to the people of the country who have been affected by the economic crisis.

Before the crisis, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Party, led by the Rajapaksas, had 145 seats in the 225-seat Parliament. Opposition Party Samagi Jana Balawegaya has 54 seats while Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi has 10 legislators in the Sri Lankan Parliament and Jathika Jana Balawegaya Party has 3 seats. Other political parties like Ealam People's Democratic Party and Thamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal have one or two leaders elected in the Parliament.

Economic Crisis in Sri Lanka

People have been protesting against the Sri Lankan government over the worsening economic crisis. It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lankan government is facing an economic crisis with food and fuel shortage. The economy of Sri Lanka has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The island nation is also facing a foreign exchange deficit. The entire Sri Lankan cabinet on April 3 decided to resign after the protests except for Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who continued to remain in office. On 18 April, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa admitted that his government made mistakes and committed to rectifying the mistakes and moving forward. According to Rajapaksa, he should not have imposed a ban on chemical fertilizer. Sri Lankan President made the remarks while addressing the 17 new Cabinet ministers.

The International Monetary Fund on Saturday, 23 April, assured Sri Lanka of working closely with the authorities on their economic program. During the 2022 IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other senior members of IMF management discussed policy actions to address economic challenges in the island nation with the Sri Lankan delegation. During the meeting with the IMF officials, the Sri Lankan delegation was led by Finance Minister Ali Sabry and Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe. The IMF welcomed the plan of the Sri Lankan authorities to hold a "collaborative" discussion with their creditors.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP