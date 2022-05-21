Sri Lanka Crisis: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Seeks Truce With Gota Go Gama Protesters

Newly-appointed Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said that the Prime Minister hopes to meet some representatives of the 'Gota Go Home' protests in a bid to sign a truce with the angry demonstrators, Colombo Gazette reported. Earlier this month, violence in the country escalated as supporters of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa attacked anti-govt protesters. The clash between the rival sides led to an escalation in the ongoing polito-economic crisis, eventually prompting Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign from his post.

Meanwhile, Fernando said that the Government, on Monday, will seek a truce and time to address the critical issues in the country. “Gota Go Home can continue. But the protesters should also come and engage with us so they are also involved,” he said as per Colombo Gazette. Asserting that the incumbent administration was “building a new culture of politics.” he revealed plans to include two protesters in the Parliament Oversight Committees. He said that by joining the Oversight Committees, some of these protesters may eventually form a new party.

Sri Lankan Police says they received 484 Photos, 73 videos showing attacks on protestors

As protests in Sri Lanka continue to intensify, Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nihal Thalduwa said that they have received 484 photographs and 73 videos regarding the attack on protesters in the Temple Trees and Galle Face Green site. Addressing reporters, Thalduwa, who is also the media spokesperson, confirmed that they have received a total of 669 pieces of information with 31 of them being complaints regarding damages. Notably, demonstrations in the country have turned violent in the recent weeks with angry civilians obliterating public vehicles and charring houses.

Earlier this week, protesters accumulated outside Sri Lanka’s President Secretary’s office amidst large-scale security deployment in place. The angry mob of protesters was seen staging a demonstration against the dire economic crisis which has consumed the island country, as reported by the Colombo Page. Demonstrations were also reported in the ‘Galle Face’ protest site in front of the presidential secretariat in Colombo. Meanwhile, the police official thanked the public for providing adequate information on the damages.

New cabinet swears in

Earlier on Friday, the Sri Lankan administration swore in nine new Cabinet members under PM Wickremesinghe. Notably, the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, who earlier declined the proposal to be Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister was again absent from the list. Meanwhile, Fernando said that some of the protesters in the country were demanding the ousting of all 225 Members of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister announced that all the new Sri Lankan ministers will forego their salaries, in a bid to mitigate the crisis. In a statement, the newly-appointed leader said that the decision was made in a bid to ease public expenditure and would also see a cap on other benefits enjoyed by Sri Lankan lawmakers to date.

