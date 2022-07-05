Sri Lanka Crisis: PM Wickremesinghe Vows To Bring Country's Inflation Down To 6% By 2025

While giving a speech in Parliament, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday, vowed that the island nation will take necessary steps to lower inflation to 6% by 2025. It's crucial to note that since March of this year, Sri Lanka, a historically upper-middle-income nation, has been experiencing an economic catastrophe unheard of since the nation's independence. Due to serious food and fuel scarcity, Sri Lanka is having difficulty providing for its residents' fundamental requirements.

Due to a number of reaons, the nation is currently experiencing the greatest crisis in a decade.

Sharing his plans to reduce inflation in the crisis-ridden island, Wickremesinghe stated that the Employees Provident Fund and pensions have been reduced by 50%. He further added that the Sri Lankan government plans to stop printing money.

"In 2023, we will have to print money with restrictions on several occasions. But by the end of 2024, it is our intention to stop printing money completely," he added.

'Measures taken to provide chemical fertilizers without shortage'

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe noted the significant losses suffered by state-owned businesses. Sri Lankan Airlines owes Rs 541 billion as of March 31, 2021. The Electricity Board owed Rs. 418 billion as of May 31, 2022, and the Petroleum Corporation owed Rs. 1.46 trillion. Particularly affected by the economic crises are food security, agriculture, livelihoods, and access to healthcare. Due to a lack of seeds, fertiliser, gasoline, and finance, food output during the most recent harvest season was 40 to 50% lower than it was the previous year.

"We have now prepared the necessary background for the successful harvest of the next season. All measures have already been taken to provide chemical fertilizers without shortage. Provisions for seeds and planting materials are allocated through the interim budget," Sri Lankan PM said. PM further added that the country has started a programme to increase food availability in collaboration with the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization.

It is pertinent to mention that Sri Lanka is one of the few nations named by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) which is expected to go without food due to the global food shortage expected this year. "At my invitation, the head of the Food and Agriculture Organization will visit Sri Lanka next week," Sri Lankan PM said.

Sri Lanka Crisis

The island nation's 22 million residents are suffering from a lack of food, gasoline, and energy. At least 4 out of 5 Sri Lankans are skipping meals because they can't afford to buy food, according to the UN. A humanitarian disaster is also imminent for at least one million people. The cost of feeding people between June and December, according to the World Food Programme (WPF), will be close to $60 million. The economy has collapsed dramatically as a result of a lack of basic industrial inputs, an 80% depreciation of the currency since March 2022, a lack of foreign reserves, and the nation's failure to meet its financial obligations to other countries.