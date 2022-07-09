Sri Lanka Crisis: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Resigns To Make Way For 'all-party Govt'

In a major development, Ranil Wickremesinghe has resigned as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister to make way for an all-party government to take over.

The PMO had earlier informed that Wickremesinghe was willing to resign as PM, and now he has stepped down after accepting the party's recommendation and to 'ensure safety of citizens' amid raging protests in the island nation.

To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government.



To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) July 9, 2022

On Saturday, following a massive protest at the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Ranil Wickremesinghe called for a meeting with Speaker where the ministers asked both the PM and the President to resign in order to control the situation immediately.

As yet, the President has not tendered his resignation to the Speaker. Meanwhile, amid reports of the President fleeing to unknown place, government spokesperson, Mohana Samaranayake, said that he had no information about Rajapaksa’s whereabouts. Though the visuals of the Presidential palace were "unprecedented", it was not clear if Rajapaksa was inside his residence.

In the television footage, it showed hundreds of people inside the well-fortified house and on the grounds outside, some taking a dip in the garden pool and others in a jubilant mood.

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe accuses predecessor government for current situation

The Sri Lankan PM blamed the previous government for the food crisis in the country. According to him, the Mahinda Rajapaksa-led government had abruptly implemented a 100% organic agriculture model by banning chemical fertilisers. He said this resulted in the collapse of the agriculture sector.

Moreover, he claimed that foreign exchange shortages caused by a fall in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic were also a major reason for the current situation. However, this time, securing fertiliser and compiling a food security program were being given equal priority, he maintained.

Sri Lanka crisis

The island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines.

