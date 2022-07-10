Last Updated:

Sri Lanka Crisis: Protesters Enjoy Music At Seized Palace Of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

After a video of protestors taking a dip in the garden pool, another video has surfaced wherein the protestors can be seen relishing music at President's house.

Megha Rawat

After Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled as angry protesters stormed his residence on Saturday demanding his resignation amidst the worst economic crisis the country has ever faced, several protestors were seen relishing music at the seized Presidential Palace in Colombo on Sunday. People were seen enjoying music and dancing to the beats of local music. 

Notably, thousands of protestors on Saturday crashed into the Presidential Palace located at Janadhipathi Mawatha in Colombo on Saturday. Visuals depicted protestors breaking police barriers that were blocking Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house. After breaking into the President's official residence, protestors were demonstrating against Rajapaksa for deteriorating the country's financial health. 

Anti-govt protests amid economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans have grown increasingly discontent with the Rajapaksa government, whom they blame for the economic woes in the country. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled on Saturday with protesters occupying the entrance of his office for three months.

Just last month, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the country’s economy had collapsed. The government's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund have been complex because it has now entered negotiations as a bankrupt state.

