Sri Lanka Crisis: Protesters Seen Diving Into The Swimming Pool At President's Palace

Just a day after the dramatic visuals from Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence emerged, which showed a legion of demonstrators storming into the compound, another stunning video has surfaced wherein protesters took a dive into the swimming pool in the Presidential Palace in Colombo.

Many clips of protesters who stormed the President's house have been doing the rounds on social media but in this clip, protesters are seen jumping in and out and enjoying taking a dip in the pool at the Presidential palace in the Sri Lankan capital.

#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Protestors enjoy as they dive into the swimming pool of the Sri Lankan Presidential Palace in Colombo. It was stormed by a massive number of furious protestors, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/pBHQR4blrE — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

After Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly fled the scene, thousands of irate anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka on Saturday, stormed into President Rajapaksa’s residence in central Colombo's high-security Fort area after breaking the barricades, as they demanded his resignation amid the nation's worst economic crisis.

Notably, thousands of protestors crashed into the Presidential Palace located at Janadhipathi Mawatha in Colombo on Saturday. Visuals depicted protestors breaking police barriers that were blocking Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house.

After breaking into the President's official residence, protestors were demonstrating against Rajapaksa for deteriorating the country's financial health.

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns

As the protestors gathered outside the Presidential palace and eventually broke into it despite high security, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe held an emergency meeting post which he announced his resignation to make way for an all-party government, with a view to stabilise the situation in the country.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said, "To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens, I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, we make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this, I will resign as Prime Minister."

President Rajapaksa to resign on July 13

Amid protests, the President reportedly fled his home on Friday. His whereabouts are unknown as protesters have taken over both his official residence and office.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa notified Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of the house, that he will resign as President on July 13, according to Sri Lankan media. Speaker Abeywardana will take charge as the country's interim PM.

