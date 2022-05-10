Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Houses Of Many SLPP Leaders Torched; Curfew Imposed

In Sri Lanka, chaos intensified as anti-government protestors set fire to the houses and offices of numerous leaders including ruling party SLPP politicians on Monday. The media reports suggest that the anti-government protesters set fire to the home of MP Sanath Nishantha, who led a group to attack Galle Face protesters. His home was completely destroyed by the fire as seen in videos shared on social media. Minister Ramesh Pathirana's house was also set on fire as a plume of smoke was seen over the house.

Former Minister Johnston Fernando's Kurunegala party office was also completely destroyed by the fire. Enraged protestors set fire to vehicles of lawmakers from the SLPP. In a massive development amid the crisis in Sri Lanka, the ancestral home of the Rajapaksa family in Hambantota was set on fire by the protesters.