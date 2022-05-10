Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Houses Of Many SLPP Leaders Torched; Curfew Imposed

Quick links:
Image: AP
Commenting on the Sri Lankan crisis, the US Department of State said, "Closely monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka. We're deeply concerned by the violence against peaceful protesters and innocent bystanders and are urging all Sri Lankans to focus on finding and enabling long-term solutions to the country’s economic and political challenges."
In Sri Lanka, chaos intensified as anti-government protestors set fire to the houses and offices of numerous leaders including ruling party SLPP politicians on Monday. The media reports suggest that the anti-government protesters set fire to the home of MP Sanath Nishantha, who led a group to attack Galle Face protesters. His home was completely destroyed by the fire as seen in videos shared on social media. Minister Ramesh Pathirana's house was also set on fire as a plume of smoke was seen over the house.
Former Minister Johnston Fernando's Kurunegala party office was also completely destroyed by the fire. Enraged protestors set fire to vehicles of lawmakers from the SLPP. In a massive development amid the crisis in Sri Lanka, the ancestral home of the Rajapaksa family in Hambantota was set on fire by the protesters.
A ruling party MP was killed amid the ongoing violent clashes in Sri Lanka on Monday. This comes hours after Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahindra Rajapaksa tendered his resignation. According to sources, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala was killed after he allegedly opened fire and critically wounded two people. The people he fired upon were apparently blocking his car in Nittambuwa. Athukorala was later found dead after trying to take refuge in a nearby building, officers said.
Amid the worst economic crisis in the island country since its independence, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on Monday, announced his decision to resign from his post. His resignation comes after he and his younger brother and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa rejected the repeated calls for their resignation. Sri Lankan President reportedly wants his brother’s resignation that would enable him to form a government of national unity, an interim arrangement till the present economic crisis could be dealt with.
In a significant development, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency from May 7 onwards amid the ongoing protests against a massive economic and political crisis. This comes days after the island country's main Opposition party SJB submitted to the Parliamentary Speaker motions of no-confidence against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the government for mishandling the country's worst economic crisis. Widespread public anger has triggered sustained demonstrations demanding that the government should resign.
The Sri Lankan government is currently struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets since April 9 to protest the government's inability to pay for crucial imports; prices of key commodities have risen, and there are severe shortages of fuel, medication, and power.