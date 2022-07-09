Sri Lanka Crisis: Protesters Surround President Rajapaksa's Official Residence, Storm In

After Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly fled as angry protesters surrounded his residence demanding his resignation amidst the worst economic crisis in the country since 1948, visuals emerged depicting thousands of people breaking into the President's official residence on Saturday.

As per the visuals, thousands of protestors were seen breaking into the official residence of Sri Lanka's President located at Janadhipathi Mawatha in Colombo on Saturday, as Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled. Protesters broke police barriers blocking the President’s House where Rajapaksa has been housed since late March when the island-wide protests raged, calling for his resignation.

After breaking into the President's official residence, protestors were seen enjoying the swimming pool as they continue to protest against Rajapaksa for deteriorating the country's financial health.

Thousands of protesters seen surrounding and breaking into Sri Lanka's Presidential residence in Colombo as Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees



Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as angry protesters storm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reportedly fled his official residence in Sri Lanka, and in videos that have emerged, thousands of protesters are seen surrounding and storming the President's house at Colombo fort. Amid fast-paced developments, Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for an urgent meeting and has also asked the Speaker to summon the Parliament.

Visuals have emerged showing thousands thronging the President's house and even plunging into the swimming pool to celebrate having evicted the controversial leader amid the economic turmoil in the country.

According to PTI, at least seven persons, including two policemen, were injured in clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters who had gathered in large numbers in the central Colombo’s Fort area demanding Rajapaksa's resignation.

Anti-govt protests amid economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan citizens have grown increasingly discontent with the Rajapaksa government, whom they blame for the economic woes in the country. Sri Lankan President reportedly fled on Saturday after three months of protesters occupying the entrance of his office.

Last month, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the country’s economy had collapsed. The government's negotiations with the IMF have been complex as it has now entered negotiations as a bankrupt state.