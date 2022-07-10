Sri Lanka Crisis: Protesters Vandalise Outgoing PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's Bullet-proof Car

Amid the massive outrage in the country, the protesters attacked outgoing Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's bullet-proof car on Sunday, July 10. Republic Media Network has accessed a video wherein the vandalised limousine can be seen. The black colour car was destroyed completely by the demonstrators who have been demanding the Sri Lankan President and his entire government to resign as the island nation tackles the worst economic crisis since its independence.

This comes after they had set Wickremesinghe's private residence on fire.

Earlier on Saturday, July 9, a group of irate protestors broke into Wickremesinghe’s private residence at Cambridge Place in Colombo and set it on fire. Meanwhile, Kollupitiya police have detained three people in connection to the incident. According to police spokesperson SSP Nihal Talduwa, a 19-year-old Mount Lavinia resident and two residents of Galle, who are 24 and 28 years old, were among those detained, Colombo Page reported.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns

In the midst of a massive nationwide outcry over the unprecedented economic crisis, PM Wickremesinghe on Saturday tendered his resignation to make way for an all-party government to take over.

Taking to Twitter he said, “To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens, I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, we make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this, I will resign as Prime Minister.”

Earlier in May, he was appointed as the country's premier following the resignation of the then PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's opposition party is scheduled to meet on Sunday to decide on the formation of an all-party government.

Image: AP/Republic