Sri Lanka Crisis: SLPP Leader Dhammika Perera Resigns As Investment Promotion Minister

Amid ongoing political turmoil in the country, Sri Lanka's Investment Promotion Minister Dhammika Perera tendered his resignation on Sunday, July 10. According to media reports, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) leader was given the ministerial portfolio on June 24. In a letter to the President, Perera stated that he took into account the ongoing economic state and his deep love for the nation before accepting the ministerial birth. "I am now of the view that Sri Lanka should expedite to identify and implement a solution that will achieve economic stability and address the needs of the people of the country,” he said in the letter, News First reported.

Perera further stated, "I always act in the best interest of my country and in order to facilitate such action, I hereby tender my resignation from the post of Minister of Investment Promotion with immediate effect." This development comes after demonstrators broke into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence and then set rime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence on fire on Saturday, July 9. In the midst of this, both top leaders have declared their intention to leave their positions.

Perera took some steps to streamline FDI approval process before resigning

Earlier on Saturday, a day before resigning, Perera took some measures to ramp up the clearance process for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). As a result, he suggested that the investment approval process be simplified by eliminating needless paperwork and application filing procedures. According to Colombo Page, the measures were implemented in an effort to boost foreign direct investment. The new regulations have made it possible to reduce the lengthy 14-page application for foreign direct investment to a single page.

Sri Lankan economic crisis

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, PM Wickremesinghe on Saturday tendered his resignation to make way for an all-party government to take over.

Image: Facebook/@Dhammika Perera