Sri Lanka Demands Compensation From Pakistan Over Brutal Lynching Of Lankan National

Sri Lanka's Industry Minister, Wimal Weerawansa, said in a press conference, on Monday, that his government has asked Pakistan for compensation for the assassination of a plant manager by a mob in Sialkot last week.

On Friday, members of a radical Islamist party in Pakistan's Sialkot lynched a Sri Lankan textile industry executive and torched his body on blasphemy charges. According to a police official, Priyantha Kumara, who was in his 40s, was the general manager of a textile mill in the Sialkot district, around 100 kilometres from Lahore. Kumara allegedly tore a Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) poster with scribbled Quranic verses and put it in the trash, PTI reported.

"We have requested the government of Pakistan for compensation to be paid for the life of Priyantha Kumara. We have made a firm request that the government of Pakistan do so accordingly," the Sri Lankan minister said at the press conference. "The relevant nations end up paying compensation if religious extremism is encouraged and criminals are not brought to prison," he added, explaining Colombo's demand.

Over 100 detained in Pakistan lynching incident

So far, over 100 people have been arrested, with at least a dozen suspects named. According to Punjab Province Police, 131 people have been identified and arrested as a result of their involvement in the incident as of Monday. Of them, 26 have been recognised as important suspects, the Dawn reported. The culprits were identified based on footage obtained from CCTV cameras, according to law authorities.

Though the authorities have declined to blame anyone or anything, various social media videos have suggested that Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) supporters may have played a key role in the mob lynching. Since November of last year, the hardline Islamist organisation has been involved in violent protests throughout Pakistan. The government outlawed it in April of this year, but it was removed from the government's list of prohibited organisations last month.

The expulsion of the French ambassador for the depiction of controversial caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in France last year was one of the group's primary demands during protests against the government. According to local media reports, the TLP's leadership espouses the Barelvi sect of philosophy, which has the backing of around half of Pakistan's population.

