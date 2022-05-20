Sri Lanka: Doctor Union Warns Of Strike If Government Decides To Cut Down Bonuses

The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA), one of Sri Lanka's most influential doctors’ unions, warned the government of a strike if they slash bonuses or other benefits. The union said they will start the strike on May 25 "if the government goes ahead with their plan". According to GMOA Central Committee, the decision was taken during a meeting with senior doctors on May 18. The association is cautioning that they will resort to serious trade union action without any prior notice. Apart from the issue of salaries and bonuses, the union has also warned of taking action against the government's plans for free health services.

Notably, in Sri Lanka, nearly 90% of health services are provided by the government. The union warned that the health services will be affected badly if the government will not address the ongoing fuel and gas shortage. "Health sector is an important sector which we can't ignore but at this moment, we are facing the economic and political turmoil. The current situation is threatening and leading to a crisis which is affecting patients everywhere. The decision was taken just not for the salary but, all related issues," Dr Samantha Ananda, Spokesperson of GMOA told ANI.

He said that the health sector is also facing the worst crisis of essential medicines. According to the spokesperson, if the situation will not be controlled in a few days, it may lead to an increase in the mortality rate. "We have a shortage of medicines and, at the same time, we have major issues in Sri Lanka. For the smooth running of the hospitals... We appeal to the authority and the government to talk to all the stakeholders and come to the conclusion. Otherwise, the patients will be burdened, and later, the government will have to face the consequences," added Dr Samantha. Notably, the newly appointed Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, for the first time, acknowledged the country has been facing a medical crisis, while the earlier government had always maintained "everything is fine in the medical sector".

Sri Lanka crisis

It is worth mentioning that the island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. Earlier in April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) assured the country to help with an estimated amount of $300 million to $600 million. According to IMF, the island nation will receive a hefty amount from the World Bank over the next four months.

(With inputs from ANI)